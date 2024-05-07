POMPEII: THE NEW DIG (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, May 15 - 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

From the renowned creators of “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb” and “Saving Venice,” POMPEII: THE NEW DIG follows the most extensive archaeological excavation in Pompeii for a generation. Nearly two years in the making, with exclusive access to the dig and the all-Italian team of archaeologists, the series follows the excavation of an entire city block, unearthing what life was like in Pompeii before the eruption and the horror faced by the victims, and those who survived when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79.

POMPEII: THE NEW DIG: Preview

Remarkably, in the excavation, archaeologists uncovered a fresco that looked like a pizza. This artwork, dating back 2,000 years, was discovered in the Regio IX section of Pompeii’s archeological park, near Naples, where pizza originated. It was found on a wall in what seems to have been a hallway of a house, possibly connected to a bakery.

Lion Television, All3Media International, BBC Two, Arte France, PBS / PBS Follow the biggest archaeological excavation in Pompeii for a generation in this landmark three-part series.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Bodies” premieres Wednesday, May 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Archaeologists embark on the biggest dig in a generation at Pompeii. Told through the drama of the dig, imagine what life was like in Pompeii before the eruption and the horror faced by the residents as Vesuvius erupted in AD 79.

Lion Television, All3Media International, BBC Two, Arte France, PBS / PBS Archaeologists embark on the biggest dig in a generation at Pompeii. (undated)

Episode 2: “Escape” premieres Wednesday, May 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A new excavation in Pompeii continues to unearth rich discoveries. Professor Steven Tuck of Miami University joins the team to look for evidence of Pompeiians who might have survived the eruption of AD 79.

Lion Television, All3Media International, BBC Two, Arte France, PBS / PBS Professor Steven Tuck of Miami University joins the team to look for evidence of Pompeiians who might have survived the eruption of AD 79.

Episode 3: “The Final Hours” premieres Wednesday, May 29 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - In Pompeii, the excavation of a wealthy villa, bakery, and laundry reaches its peak. Chilling details about what people were doing in the final terrifying hours of AD 79 are revealed. As the eruption began to subside, were they over the worst?

Lion Television, All3Media International, BBC Two, Arte France, PBS / PBS Follow the biggest archaeological excavation in Pompeii for a generation in this landmark three-part series.

Watch On Your Schedule: POMPEII: THE NEW DIG will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: Lion Television, All3Media International, commissioned by BBC Two in a co-production with Arte France and PBS