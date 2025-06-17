Accessibility at Comic-Con: A quick guide

Comic-Con International should be for everyone, including fans with disabilities.

If you’re attending and need accessibility help, many of the services you may need are available at the Deaf and Disabled Services desk in Lobby A of the San Diego Convention Center. The desk opens at noon Wednesday, and at 8:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Note: Mornings tend to be the busiest time.

You can also find full details about accessibility on the Comic-Con website and in the ADA FAQs . But if you want a quick overview, here’s your KPBS guide to ADA access at Comic-Con 2025.

Getting to Comic-Con

If you booked your hotel through the Comic-Con/OnPeak system, there’s an ADA shuttle that can accommodate wheelchairs. You’re allowed one attendant.

Taking public transportation? All MTS buses and trolleys have ramps or lifts for mobility devices, and you can find more information at the MTS website.

If those routes don’t work for you, there’s also a free paratransit service called MTS Access. Call (888) 517-9627 to learn more.

Reduced fares are available for people with qualifying disabilities; just bring the required documentation, such as a Medicare card or Veterans Administration award letter.

If you’re driving, street parking with a disabled placard or license plate is free — but tough to find, especially close to the convention center.

Just FYI: The annual lottery done by ACE Parking for spots is now closed.

Picking up badges and ADA stickers

You can pick up an ADA sticker as early as Tuesday, just outside Lobby A. Other services officially begin Wednesday.

Note: An ADA sticker doesn’t guarantee access to specific panels or events.

If you need help picking up your badge, staff at the Deaf and Disabled Services desk can assist — they’ll send someone to retrieve it while you wait. Note: You must be present; no one can pick up a badge for you.

Bringing an attendant

If you have an attendant (someone who helps you during Comic-Con), they’ll need their own badge. There are no free or discounted badges — the cost is the same as a standard badge.

If your attendant didn’t get a badge during regular sales, head to Lobby A once the desk opens Wednesday. Staff can give you a coupon to take to the RFID booth, where you can buy a badge if still available. Once that’s done, return to Disabled Services for a hang tag that shows they’re your official attendant.

Service dogs

Lara McCaffrey / KPBS Klondike, a service dog from Canine Companions, wears a Chucky costume at Comic-Con on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. Canine Companions provides service dogs free of charge to people with disabilities.

Only trained service dogs are allowed — not emotional support animals. The dog must perform a task directly related to your disability. Staff may ask what task your dog is trained to perform. As long as your dog is leashed and under control, you’re good to go.

If you’d like, you can pick up a service dog sticker at the Deaf and Disabled Services desk.

Mobility aids

If you’re bringing a mobility device, keep these requirements in mind:

→ Must have three wheels

→ No fuel-powered devices allowed

Comic-Con can store manual mobility devices, but not powered ones.

Manual wheelchairs and scooters are available to rent for up to three hours, first come, first served.

If you want to bring an “other power-driven mobility device” (OPDMD), such as a Segway or golf cart, it must be preapproved by Disabled Services.

You’ll need to email details (dimensions, weight, turning radius, speed settings) to cci-info@comic-con.org at least three weeks in advance. If your device isn’t approved, Comic-Con can’t store it for you.

Requesting an interpreter

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be available for major panels, including Hall H and Ballroom 20. If you need an interpreter for smaller panels or activities, you can request one from the Deaf and Disabled Services desk.

Interpreters may also assist with video game demos, autographs or line navigation — up to three hours at a time.

Comic-Con volunteers can also request interpreter support.

Captioning services aren’t available.

Access inside the Convention Center

Elevators are available in Lobbies B, E and H, and behind Hall B2. See a detailed map from the San Diego Convention Center for more information on accessibility.



Seating :

→ ADA seating is first-come, first served. Arrive early for best access.

→ Wheelchair seating is usually at the end of aisles and includes spots for one attendant (look for red-back chairs).

→ Deaf seating areas (yellow-back chairs) are at the front of larger rooms.

→ Ambulatory seating for people using walkers or crutches is also available on red-back chairs.



Lines:

→ Exhibitor lines must be ADA-compliant, but a separate ADA line is not required.

→ Program rooms will have designated ADA lines. Staff can assist with badge pickup but not purchases.

→ Ask staff if ADA lines aren’t clearly visible.

→ Hall H’s outdoor line can mean long hours in the sun. Your attendant may hold your place, but you must be present to enter.

Taking a break

Comfort rooms, or sensory shroud rooms, are available for nursing, taking medications or managing sensory overload. Ask at the Deaf and Disabled Services desk for locations.

Note for those with medications: Comic-Con isn’t able to refrigerate them for you.

Rooms for nursing are available in Lobbies A and E, according to the San Diego Convention Center’s website.

Head to Lobby A for a gender-neutral and accessible restroom. All bathrooms should have changing tables.