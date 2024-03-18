Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

San Diego State to play UAB on Friday in NCAA Tournament

By City News Service
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:06 PM PDT
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
/
AP
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

The San Diego State men's basketball team will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Spokane, Washington, on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday.

The Aztecs were seeded fifth in the East Region. If they beat UAB, they'll play the winner of the game between No. 4-seeded Auburn and No. 13 Yale. That second-round game would be played Sunday in Spokane.

San Diego State posted a 24-10 record this season and lost to New Mexico, 68-61 in Saturday's Mountain West Tournament.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

UAB was 25-11 and won the American Athletic Conference post-season tournament, beating Temple, 85-69 in Sunday's final.

SDSU and Long Beach State are the only two Southern California schools to make the men's NCAA Tournament this year, after UCLA and USC both finished with losing records.

Tags

Local Sports
More News