'The Mighty Nein' animated series gets Nov. 19 premiere date at Comic-Con 2025

The cast of Critical Role drew a packed crowd as they teased “The Mighty Nein,” the upcoming animated series that marks a new chapter in the franchise’s expanding universe.

Critical Role is a group of “nerdy-ass voice actors who sit around and play Dungeons & Dragons.” Every Thursday night, they stream their tabletop campaign live on Twitch , voicing original characters and improvising their way through fantastical storylines. Since launching in 2015, the group has cultivated a massive online fanbase with its mix of unscripted storytelling and character-driven drama. The cast includes dungeon master Matthew Mercer, alongside Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Liam O’Brien.

Their first campaign, “ The Legend of Vox Machina ,” was adapted into an animated series in 2022 and quickly became a fan favorite on Prime Video. With three seasons released, a fourth expected in 2026 and a confirmed fifth season in development, the show’s success paved the way for an adaptation of Critical Role’s second campaign, “The Mighty Nein,” which originally aired from 2018 to 2021 on Twitch. The animated version was first announced in January 2023 .

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS Voice actors (from left) Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray and Taliesin Jaffe share a laugh during a panel at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.

At Thursday’s panel, the cast shared exclusive clips from “The Mighty Nein” and discussed what fans can anticipate from the new series — and what sets it apart from its predecessor.

“‘The Mighty Nein’ is such an exciting show because it’s about a group of loners, outcasts, criminals who come together and trust each other — and ultimately find, maybe, redemption lies within friendship,” said Sam Riegel.

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS Voice actors (from left) Ashley Johnson and Sam Riegel discuss what to expect for their upcoming animated series, "The Mighty Nein," at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.

Unlike “The Legend of Vox Machina,” which centers on found family, humor and high fantasy, fans can expect a deeper emotional arc in “The Mighty Nein.” Character backstories will unfold earlier in the season rather than through flashbacks, offering a more integrated narrative. The show will also introduce new corners of the world unseen in previous animated efforts.

“There. Will. Be. Changes,” said Travis Willingham. “Characters will find each other. Some characters will not for quite a while. There will be things that will be new if you’re an existing Critter and have been with us in the beginning.”

Willingham also emphasized a slower, more deliberate pace — something the cast said they learned from making “The Legend of Vox Machina.”

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS A graphic featuring characters from the new animated series, "The Mighty Nein," is shown at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. The show is set to premiere on Nov. 19.

“The Mighty Nein” will have more live-action-inspired cinematic moments and will focus on how the group forms and functions together. Fans will also get a deeper look at the antagonists’ perspectives, and scenes with political intrigue and worldbuilding between the Kryn Dynasty and Dwendalian Empire . Unlike “The Legend of Vox Machina,” which ran about 25 minutes per episode, “The Mighty Nein” is expected to be a 1-hour drama, giving more time to explore characters and plotlines.

“It sits as a companion piece with ‘Vox Machina,’ (but) with its own unique experience,” Riegel said during the panel.

The panel also revealed a star-studded lineup of guest stars, including Mark Strong, Alan Cumming, Tim McGraw, Anika Noni Rose, Ming-Na Wen, Auli'i Cravalho, Rahul Kohli, Jonathan Frakes and, of course, Robbie Daymond.

The cast told fans to expect both political intrigue … and anatomical jokes.

“Jump in, baby, the water is warm, and it’s going to be a great, great story,” Willingham said.

“The Mighty Nein” premieres on Nov. 19 on Prime Video.