3 easy ways to get to Comic-Con without a car

Comic-Con is all fun and games — until you're faced with the inevitable dread of traffic and parking. The convergence of thousands of attendees means downtown San Diego will be packed with cars and the people driving them.

If you're visiting America’s Finest City for the first time for this beloved gathering of geeks, don’t worry — we’ve got you. Here are a few ways to get to Comic-Con without having to drive or park downtown.



1. The MTS trolley and buses

This one’s a given. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) reported a Comic-Con surge last year, with more than 265,000 trips taken over the four days of the convention — up from 250,000 in 2023, a 6% increase.

MTS offers a Comic-Con-specific transportation landing page, with details about the best park-and-ride locations, bus schedules and prices. There’s also an online trip planning tool that is easy to print or save on your phone.

The Green Line trolley conveniently connects the Convention Center with other key stops, including Mission Valley, SDSU, Old Town, the Gaslamp Quarter and Santa Fe Depot.

The Copper Line is also an option — it stops as far as Petco Park. which is about a 10-minute walk to the Convention Center.

If neither the Green nor Copper lines work for you, the Blue Line stops at 12th & Imperial Transit Center , which is a 12- to 15-minute walk to the Convention Center, according to Google Maps. Travelers from East County can take the Orange Line from El Cajon to the same 12th & Imperial stop .

Those interested in riding the trolley are encouraged to download the PRONTO app , where you can purchase trolley tickets. Buses also utilize the tap feature on your wireless devices and contactless cards.



2. Comic-Con shuttle

Comic-Con offers a free shuttle service for badge-holders, with stops throughout downtown, Mission Valley and hotels near the airport on Shelter Island and Harbor Island. Check out the schedule below.

Wednesday, July 23

3-7 p.m.: Every 20 minutes

7 p.m. to midnight*: Every 15 minutes Thursday, July 24 to Saturday, July 26

5–8 a.m.: Every 30 minutes

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Every 15 minutes

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.*: Every 30 minutes Sunday, July 27

5–8 a.m.: Every 30 minutes

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.*: Every 15 minutes * The ending time indicated is the last departure from the Convention Center area to official hotels. The last bus departing the hotels going to the Convention Center area is approximately 30 minutes prior to the end time listed.

3. COASTER and Amtrak

Riding the COASTER commuter train, operated by North County Transit District (NCTD), is a fantastic and budget-friendly way to get to the heart of downtown San Diego for attendees coming from coastal North County. It runs between Oceanside and the Santa Fe Depot . You can either walk from the station to the Convention Center — about a 20- to 30-minute walk — or take a short Green Line trolley ride.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner travels along the Del Mar bluffs on May 21, 2025. The Surfliner is one of several car-free transportation options for getting to San Diego Comic-Con.

If you’re coming from other parts of Southern California, like Los Angeles or Orange County, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is a great alternative to driving. It drops you at Santa Fe Depot, offers views from observation car, a cafeteria-like snack bar and plenty of room to relax, talk fandom or ruin your friendships over a game of UNO!



Honorable mention: Two-wheeled options

If you plan to ride a bike or an e-scooter, the Convention Center has bike racks , lockers and scooter corrals — just be cautious and follow all traffic laws.

Andrew Bowen Comic-Con visitor Sapphire Nova rides an electric scooter down a protected bike lane on Sixth Avenue wearing a Supergirl costume on July 18, 2019.

Wherever you’re coming from, Comic-Con has a way to get you there — no parking panic necessary. If it’s your first time visiting San Diego, plan ahead and learn the routes, try to avoid parking downtown or driving to the Convention Center, download the apps, and let someone else handle the traffic.