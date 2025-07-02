Comic-Con wisdom: 10 essential tips from a true convention veteran

As someone who has been going to Comic-Con since the 1970s, I thought I would share a few pointers about navigating the convention. This will be particularly helpful to newbies, but even veterans sometimes need reminders.

1. Badges: Yes, you do need stinkin' badges

If you did not have your badge mailed to you, then you will need to pick it up. When picking up, make sure you have your confirmation email ready for scanning. Check the schedule here to know when and where you can pick up your badge on-site. I highly recommend picking it up on Tuesday, if possible, to avoid lines. You will need a photo ID, so bring a driver's license, passport or government-issued ID card to claim your badge in person.

Badge sharing is not allowed. You may think the odds of getting caught are low, but if you do get caught, your badge will be confiscated and you risk additional consequences. Also, remember to scan your RFID badge when entering and leaving. If you fail to, then you may not be able to reenter and will have to go to the RFID Badge Help Desk to fix the problem.

2. Check out the official website: 'This is the way'

Lucasfilm, Ltd. "This is the way" embodies the code of the Mandalorians in the streaming series "The Mandalorian" (2019). Pictured: Pedro Pascal in a still from the series.

Comic-Con puts a lot of work into its website and packs it with information. You can explore the exhibit floor, check out who will be in Artist Alley and scope out all the programming — from panels to films to gaming and more.

There are also Toucan Tips and Comic-Con exclusives updates. Bookmark Toucan and the Comic-Con Front Page for the latest, and get the official Comic-Con app for your phone.

3. Transportation: 'There and back again'

Make sure you have a plan for how to get back and forth from the Con. Traffic can be terrible, and if you get caught when the mile-long train is crossing Fifth Avenue, you can get stuck waiting for 20 minutes. Parking is expensive and hard to find, so consider the trolley or use Comic-Con shuttles (free with your badge). Carpooling and Uber/Lyft are options, but can still be tough.

Use the official app for updated maps and info about navigating the area and convention. Know the lay of the land so you don’t waste time getting lost or searching for food. You will likely need to walk if you want to explore the activations (unofficial Comic-Con events outside the convention center) or the panels at the Central Library. So make sure you have comfortable shoes — I cannot emphasize this enough.

4(a). Pack a survival kit: 'It's a marathon, not a sprint'

Pretend you are heading into the wilderness and don't know how long you will be gone. The floor opens at 9:30 a.m. and panels can run till 11 p.m., and then you might want to attend parties or late-night activations — so it can be a long day.

Bring water, snacks, caffeine, deodorant (if you want to be considerate), sunscreen, hat and sunglasses (especially if you plan to be in outdoor lines), the Quick Guide (in case your phone dies), battery chargers, a sweater or jacket. Also bring cash in case ATMs have long lines or are empty — it happens — and because some vendors may prefer or offer discounts for cash.

While masks and proof of vaccination are not required, bring a mask if you are concerned about health safety. Comic-Con advises: “Embracing face coverings as a proactive measure helps safeguard against common colds, also infamously known as ‘Con Crud.’” It’s a real thing.

And always have your badge! I should not have to say that, but running out the door without it is a real possibility.

And again: comfortable shoes!

4(b). Geeky survival kit: 'Surely you can't be serious'

Paramount Pictures A still from "Airplane" (1980), starring Leslie Nielsen, known for the line: "Surely you can't be serious." The reply? "Don't call me Shirley."

There are some things you may not need to survive, but that you might want. Consider bringing autograph materials like a dedicated booklet, sketchbook or special items to be signed, plus various pens and markers.

If you want to network, bring business cards and even a portfolio (you can sign up for portfolio reviews and people have gotten hired off the floor).

Collectors should bring poster tubes or sleeves to protect items, and consider shipping supplies if you plan to use the onsite FedEx — especially for that Godzilla collectible that won’t fit in your suitcase.

5. Make a plan: And you don't really need that guy's eye

Marvel Studios A still from "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014). Rocket Raccoon asks for both a prosthetic leg and an eye to execute his plan — but he's just joking.

A plan can be detailed or casual, but decide how you want to tackle the Con. Go through the schedule, highlight what you most want to see or do. Note conflicts, figure out the geography — you cannot get from the Bayfront Hilton to Hall A in five minutes.

Understand it is not just distance, but what's between you and your destination: lines, traffic, a crowded exhibit floor or an amazing cosplay stopping everyone in their tracks.

Make a wish list if you plan to shop, especially for exclusives. And make a plan for meeting up at the end of the day in case cell phones die or you get separated. Pick a meetup location (like outside Hall C). If you have kids, put your phone number on their badge. My son's badge once said, "If this child is lost, please return him to booth 4019." He never got lost, but it helps.



6. Adopt, adapt and improve: 'Life finds a way'

No matter how well you plan, it’s Comic-Con — and plans get disrupted. Missed a panel? Don't let it ruin your day. Walk into a random panel and you might discover something new. Hit the exhibit floor, check out Artist Alley or Small Press. You can meet artists and creators one-on-one.

There is also the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival, a great way to see pop culture inspired films and chill in air conditioning.

Fan favorites like DC and Marvel may still have booth presence and comic panels, even without big studio activations.



7. Lines do not have to be a bad thing: 'I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship'

Warner Brothers A still from "Casablanca" (1942). Claude Rains and Humphrey Bogart form an unexpected friendship at the film's end.

Waiting in line is a pain, but it doesn't have to be a bad experience. You are surrounded by people who share your interests. If you are lining up two panels in advance (good rule of thumb), strike up a conversation.

People have formed lifelong friendships in line. Or take a carefree approach: Walk into a panel with no line and discover something new!

Dragpool Cosplayer Dragpoool as Wednesday Addams.

8. Express yourself: 'I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color'

Comic-Con is one of the few places where I feel at home — where a shirt that says “No matter where you go…” is met with, “There you are.” So embrace fandom. Wear a pin, a shirt or go all out with cosplay.

If you cosplay, keep it comfortable. Plan for bathroom breaks and heat waves. Check the costume prop regulations before you go.

9. Step out of your comfort zone: 'I'm going on an adventure'

Comic-Con is like a film festival — try something new. Never read manga (a Japanese comic book)? Try one. Don't know what an inker, letterer and colorist do? Go to a panel about them. Curious about gaming, horror, droids or diverse communities? There are panels on Asian, LGBTQ+, Indigenous, Black, Arab and Mormon themes. Seek out what's unfamiliar.



10. Support an independent artist or publisher: 'To infinity and beyond'

Explore new work from independent creators and artists. They rely on your support to survive. Spend some time and money in Small Press or Artist Alley. If you can't buy, at least share their work online.

Rule 32: Enjoy the little things

Columbia Pictures Rule 32 in "Zombieland" (2009) states: "Enjoy the little things." Pictured from left: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Woody Harrelson.

OK, this probably should have been Rule 1. If you are at Comic-Con, you are probably a geek (or a spouse being dragged along). So lean into it. Take a photo with a great cosplay, visit fan tables or learn how to join the 501st Legion. You may have a checklist, but don't forget to do the thing that just makes you smile.

