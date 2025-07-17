Comic-Con 2025: Top offsite events that don't require a badge

Food and drinks | Music and film | Cosplay | Art | Games and activations | Educational

Comic-Con is back! From July 24-27 people will gather in their best cosplay frocks and meander through the convention center, eager to see panels, artists and new activations. But, with all the hubbub, not everyone is fortunate to obtain passage through the convention center’s sacred halls. No matter, because KPBS has compiled a list of Comic-Con flavored events and locations that would satiate those con cravings.

Food and drinks

7th Annual Comic-Con Themed Bar Crawl

If you're more interested in chatting about comics over a cold one, this might be an event worth checking out. The seventh annual Comic-Con-themed bar crawl will feature two check-in points and visits to more than 10 locations, where participants can enjoy themed drinks and connect with fellow fans and nightlife adventure-seekers. Cosplay is encouraged. Participants must be 21 or older and present a valid ID.

8 p.m- 2 a.m., July 24-27 | Check-In: 8-9 p.m. at TORO, 672 Fifth Ave., San Diego, downtown | $17.85+ | More info

Malibu Barbie Café

“Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!” Everyone’s favorite pastel-colored icon is popping up in San Diego for Comic-Con. The themed café will feature a menu catering to both families and adults 21 and older, with separate kids and cocktail offerings. Food is curated by Becky Brown, a “MasterChef” finalist, and guests can skate for just $1 at the café. All proceeds from skate rentals will be donated to Girls Inc., an organization that equips girls in San Diego with the tools, resources and role models to grow up strong, smart and bold.

Courtesy of Malibu Barbie Café The Beach Burger is one of many items served at the new Malibu Barbie Café in San Diego — just in time for Comic-Con.

12-10 p.m. now until Oct. 12 | 2137 Pacific Highway, San Diego, downtown | $25+ | More info

PAC-MAN Café

Ready to 1-Up with some Pac-Man-punching nostalgia? Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and Secret Sauce Society have opened the Pac-Man Café to celebrate 45 years of the beloved ghost-chomping character, offering snacks, drinks and merch. The café also features exclusive giveaways and a chance to play Shadow Labyrinth, a 2D platform experience that brings a fresh, imaginative twist to the iconic game.

11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 12-Aug. 3 | 323 Seventh Ave., San Diego, Petco Park area | More info

Music and film

Batman (1989) in concert

Watch the billionaire caped crusader (Michael Keaton) defend Gotham from the Joker (Jack Nicholson) with a 50-piece orchestra performing Danny Elfman’s musical score at Gallagher Square in Petco Park. All ages are welcome to attend and costumes are encouraged.

8:30 p.m., July 26 | Gallagher Square, 840 K St., San Diego, CA 92101| $59.99+ | More info

Crunchy Roll Anime Fest 2025

Calling all anime lovers — this one’s for you. The Rady Shell is hosting the Crunchyroll Anime Fest, where fans can celebrate two days of anime and music. Artists, DJs and producers behind the opening and ending themes of your favorite shows will perform, including yama, the J-pop singer known for the “SPY x FAMILY” ending theme and more. There will also be art stalls and immersive installations and activations.

Doors open at 1 p.m., July 25 and 26 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero | Free | More info

Napoleon Dynamite Live!

Catch a screening of the iconic millennial cult classic “Napoleon Dynamite” — then stick around to meet two of the film’s stars Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). After the movie, enjoy a Q&A, some comedy improv, and a game show-style audience interaction.

7 p.m. July 25 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego | $40+ | More info

Rooftop Cinema Club – ‘It Takes Two’

Mary-Kate and Ashley return to the big screen in a showing of “It Takes Two,” the ’90s classic where identical 9-year-olds swap places and play matchmaker. It’s an all-ages screening and a fun way to escape the Comic-Con crowds while still staying in the action.

1 p.m. July 27 | Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, 1 Market Place, San Diego | $11+ | More info

Comic Tron: Daft Punk / Tron Inspired After Party

For those looking to end the night with libations and slick synths, head to the Music Box for a Daft Punk- and Tron-inspired after-party. The event features music celebrating the iconic techno and EDM duo.

8 p.m. July 26 | Music Box, 1337 India St., San Diego | $27+ | More info

Courtesy of Bucketlisters Actor, film producer and director Kevin Smith addresses an audience in this undated photo during Kevin Smith's Comic-Concerts!

Kevin Smith's Comic-Concerts!

Kevin Smith returns to Comic-Con with a three-show event sure to keep audiences engaged and laughing. The shows feature Smith, Jason Mewes and Ralph Garman as they talk shop about past Comic-Cons, dive into raunchy streams of consciousness, and read Archie Comics releases live — with audience participation. Please note: This event is for adults 21 and older.

Hours vary, July 24-25 | Good Night John Boy: 401 G St., San Diego | $35+ | More info

Cosplay

Her Universe Fashion Show

Something “Wicked” this way comes at this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show, themed “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations,” inspired by the “Wicked” films. Finalists will showcase original designs inspired by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation franchises like “Jurassic World” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” It’s a celebration where “fandom meets fashion” — and the audience gets to help pick the winners alongside the judges.

6 p.m., July 24 | Seaport Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego | Free | More info

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Mario Alcaraz from Los Angeles cosplayed as "punk Spiderman." San Diego Convention Center. July 21, 2022.

Cosplay repair station

Imagine for a moment that you have a killer cosplay, but found a snag, are missing a button or, heaven forbid, ripped a seam. Have no fear, the San Diego Central Public Library has everything you need to make that fix and more. You can find the repair shop on the fourth floor, in its Central IDEA Lab. There, you’ll have access to sewing machines, 3D printers, laser cutters and more.

10 a.m.- 5 p.m., July 24-26 | San Diego Central Library | 330 Park Blvd., San Diego | Free | More info

Art

2025 Comic-Con Art Show

The Comic-Con Art Show features original works — drawings, sculptures, jewelry and more — from over 100 professional and amateur artists, with many pieces available for purchase via silent auction or quick sale . Even if you don’t have a badge, you can still stop by, browse, and maybe take home something unique — just bring an ID if you’re 18 or older and ready to bid.

11 a.m.- 8 p.m., July 24; 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. July 25; 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. , July 26 and 27 | Manchester Hyatt in Grand Hall CD, 1 Market Place, San Diego | Free | More info

Chuck Jones Gallery signings

The Chuck Jones Gallery invites the public to visit its new location at Seaport Village and meet artists Fabio Napoleoni and Ben Olson , who will be signing artwork.

5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., July 25 (for Fabio Napoleoni) and 5:30- 8:30 p.m., July 26 (for Ben Olson) | Seaport Village, 809 W Harbor Drive, E4-B, San Diego | Free | More info

Now Or Never Comics x Skybound Entertainment Signing/Giveaway

Love comic books and want to support your local comic book store? Now or Never Comics is teaming up with Skybound Entertainment to host a signing with Dan Eder, art director for the upcoming “Invincible VS” video game. Fans of the comic will also have a chance to pick up a limited-edition copy of “Invincible Universe.”

11 a.m.-1 p.m., July 26 | Now or Never Comics, 1055 F St., San Diego | Free | More info

Games and activations

Comic-Con trivia at the Last Abbey

Love comic book trivia? The Lost Abbey Church will be hosting the third annual Comic-Con Edition Trivia Night where guests can put their pop-culture knowledge to the test. There will also be prizes and a costume contest for those participating.

7 p.m., July 25 | The Lost Abbey Church, 1313 J St., San Diego | Free to enter | More info

FX Alien: Earth “The Wreckage”

For fans of all things “Alien,” FX is taking over the Hilton Bayfront lawn with “The Wreckage” — an immersive, in-world experience, in support of the upcoming series “Alien: Earth.” By day, attendees can explore the wreckage; by night, they’ll face a pulse-pounding encounter designed to deliver serious scares.

Hours vary, July 24-27 | Hilton Bayfront Lawn, 1 Park Blvd., San Diego | Free | More info

Educational

Comics Conference for Educators and Librarians 2025

Comic-Con International and the San Diego Public Library's CCEL are hosting a five-day conference for those interested in how pop culture intersects with education. Panels will explore how comic books can be used in the classroom and inspire today’s youth.

Hours and dates vary from July 23-27 | San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego | Free | More info

Indigi-Con 2025

Alongside Comic-Con, the Indigenous Futures Institute of UC San Diego is collaborating with Eyaay Ahuun Foundation, the University of California Humanities Research Institute and the San Pasqual Band are hosting their first Indigi-Con. The con will host a number of indigenous artists and writers, and will also have family-friendly activities and panels to attend.

5-10 p.m, July 25 and 10-11:30 a.m., July 27 | UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., San Diego | Free but must RSVP | More info

8th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge

Celebrate Black artists and creators at the 8th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, a one-day event showcasing Black comic book artists and writers. Attendees can also take part in thought-provoking panels and discussions about the comic book industry where they can learn about comic book writing and character design and development.