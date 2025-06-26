What do action figures, Aztec lore and chibi art have in common? These San Diego artists

Paolo Piccaso

Paolo Piccaso has been a toy photographer since 2018, mastering the art of bringing miniature figures to life through his lens. His work goes beyond simply taking pictures of toys — it involves creating elaborate scenes and narratives that transform these small figures into dynamic characters.

"How I got into the art of toy photography started with with my kids' action figures," Piccaso said. "(I) started playing with them as they're playing ... And just seeing like, 'Oh, this would be a great way to pose it,' and things of that nature, and thinking 'Oh, this would be cool to do photography for toys.'"

What began as a hobby slowly evolved into a passion during the pandemic in 2020. When the world shut down, Piccaso had his camera and his action figure subjects. The craft reawakened his love for comic book heroes, such as X-Men, and mimicking comic book covers.

Piccaso said his photography style uses little Photoshop and relies heavily on the natural landscape, especially in San Diego.

"I call it a 'living diorama,' right? You can go anywhere in San Diego and find a desert scene or beach scene or even industrial, right? There's just all these different type of looks. The sunsets always help too."

Jin Yung Kim

Jin Yung Kim is a San Diego-based game illustrator known for a distinctive style that blends “chibi" aesthetics, traditional comic art, mechas and ‘90s pop culture. Kim’s unique approach developed through a deep love for various styles, heavily influenced by East Asian media and iconic artists like Akira Toriyama ("Dragon Ball") and Masamune Shirow ("Ghost in the Shell").

Jin Yung Kim An illustration by Jin Yung Kim shows the X-Men crowding the "X-Diner." Jin Yung Kim Goku and friends ride on a food truck in this illustration by Jin Yung Kim.

"I love and consume all different kinds of art styles," Kim said. "And the ones that have made the biggest impact on me growing up have definitely influenced and developed my overall approach to my work.”

Kim’s journey into the art world wasn’t without its challenges. One of the biggest hurdles was deciding to pursue art as a career without much guidance. He found his passion in the video game industry and launched his path with determination and hard work.

Jin Yung Kim An illustration from Jin Yung Kim's graphic novel project "Techni-GAL."

"I had to figure things out as I went, like what art schools to apply for, how to get student loans, moving across the state," Kim said. "And ultimately figuring out what field in the arts I felt passionate enough to focus on. I was in my early 20s when I made all of these decisions and I had no idea what I was doing! Once the ball got rolling, however, there was no stopping it."

In addition to professional work with companies including Sony's PlayStation, VASG San Diego and IDW Publishing, Kim has been developing a personal project called "Techni-GAL Comic," a love letter to mecha anime and ‘90s Tokusatsu — a Japanese term for live-action films or TV that uses special effects, such as "Power Rangers" or "Godzilla."

For aspiring comics artists, Kim advised drawing constantly and embracing a variety of subjects to find one's voice. He emphasized the importance of life experiences in shaping art.

Kim will be back in Artists' Alley this year, at table CC-08, with a new sticker series and original art drop called Pop Wagons Express Eats, which imagines pop culture icons as part of a fantastical food delivery service.



Josh Figueroa

Josh Figueroa is a comic book artist, children’s book illustrator and writer whose style mainly focuses on detailed foreground subjects contrasted with minimalist, line-art backgrounds.

His artistic journey began at a young age, influenced by the children's book "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs," the "Garfield" comics and "Daredevil: Born Again" by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli.

"The minute I saw that 'Daredevil' comic, it was like my whole world opened up," Figueroa said. "You could do anything you wanted using your imagination as far as telling a story."

Josh Figueroa Antihero Spawn is shown in a dynamic pose in this undated sketch.

These early experiences inspired him to create culturally rich stories that empower children to embrace their heritage and "realize that they can make a difference no matter how small they are."

That message is at the heart of Figueroa's children's book, "Quetzal: Messenger of the Gods." The story is rooted in Aztec mythology and follows a young boy and his sister on a journey to save their dog in the world of the gods, Aztlán, where they undergo a hero's journey.

1 of 3 Front cover of Josh Figueroa's children's book "Quetzal: Messenger of the Gods." Josh Figueroa 2 of 3 A flying serpent confronts the protagonist in Josh Figueroa's children's book "Quetzal: Messenger of the Gods." Josh Figueroa 3 of 3 Illustration inside Josh Figueroa's children's book "Quetzal: Messenger of the Gods." Josh Figueroa

"Creating characters that show they come from different backgrounds is very important to me," he said. "I want kids to see themselves in my stories and feel empowered."

For aspiring artists, Figueroa stressed the importance of foundational skills and perseverance. "Focus on your anatomy, composition and line work," he said. "Start writing and drawing your story — don't wait. The more you practice, the better you'll get."