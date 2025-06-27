Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

Meet Dragpool, a showstopping cosplay icon

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:07 PM PDT
David Schoelen pictured in his cosplay persona of Dragpool on July 19, 2019. He is holding a red fan he made himself emblazoned with #Dragpool across it.
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
David Schoelen in his cosplay persona of Dragpool on July 19, 2019.

This story originally ran in 2019. We're resurfacing it as a time capsule of standout cosplay and fan creativity (and because Dragpool still lives rent-free in our brains).

Attendees at Comic-Con bring cosplaying to an art. Here's one cosplayer who created the unforgettable persona of Dragpool.

Marvel's anti-superhero Deadpool (played in the movies by Ryan Reynolds) is known for his quick wit and smart-alecky attitude. That made him ripe for some cosplaying fun.

Comic-Con 50: Dragpool

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

So David Schoelen decided to do the character in drag — with a beehive wig and platform shoes that made him tower above most of the other cosplayers. I met him in his Dragpool persona at WonderCon earlier that year in Anaheim. I was impressed that not only did he inhabit the character, but he paid clever attention to the details — like having Thanos' head in his tote bag and platform shoes that riffed off the Infinity Gauntlet.

David Schoelen in his cosplay for Rick from "The Walking Dead."
Courtesy of David Schoelen
David Schoelen cosplays as Rick Grimes from "The Walking Dead" in an undated photo.

But for Comic-Con, he felt he needed to do something new. He said he looks at Dragpool like Barbie — the essential character is the same, but the accessories change. For San Diego's pop culture convention, he created a Marie Antoinette version of Dragpool that required a new, more ornate wig, a large fan and extravagant earrings that sported their own eyelashes.

Schoelen enjoys becoming another character and paying attention to all aspects of the performance. After seeing him in his Dragpool cosplay, it's hard to believe he's also a spot-on Rick Grimes from "The Walking Dead."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He changed his look each day at Comic-Con and was pretty easy to spot — close to seven feet tall with the hair and heels.

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 takes place July 24-27, and we can't wait to see what fan creativity surfaces next.

Tags

Arts & Culture Comic-ConPop CultureFilmLGBTQ+
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
What do you wonder about that you’d like us to investigate?

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News