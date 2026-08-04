Elected city leaders renew homelessness commitment at Mayors Symposium

Mayors and deputy mayors from San Diego County's 18 cities gathered Monday for the San Diego Rescue Mission's fifth annual Mayors Symposium to coordinate a regional response to homelessness.

The two-hour, closed-door discussion, held at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach, explored regional street outreach efforts, examined the effectiveness of the Point-in-Time Count, and considered ways local governments, service providers, and community partners can coordinate better on the issue, according to a statement from SDRM.

"Five years into this symposium, we're bringing leaders together to build on what we've learned and identify practical ways to collaborate across communities," said Donnie Dee, president and CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission. "This year's symposium is about taking an honest look at what's working, where gaps remain and how we can better align efforts across the county.

"Every city brings valuable experience to the table, and by learning from one another and renewing our shared commitment, we can improve how we help San Diegans rebuild their lives."

The annual symposium is intended to allow leaders to candidly discuss challenges and successes is tackling the homelessness crisis.

The number of unsheltered homeless across San Diego County declined by 11% this year, but sheltered homelessness increased by 12%, according to the results of the 2026 Point-in-Time Count.

The count is conducted every January by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness and is a one-day snapshot of the region's homeless population.

All told, homelessness across the region decreased by 1%, from 9,905 individuals in 2025 to 9,803 in 2026.

The 2026 count found 5,108 individuals living unsheltered, down from 5,714 last year, while 4,695 people were in shelters or transitional housing, up from 4,191.

One of the region's most pressing concerns is the increase in senior homelessness. Older adults make up 33% of the unsheltered population, up from 29% last year, and more than half are experiencing homelessness for the first time. The oldest individual RTFH volunteers engaged on the morning of this year's count was an 86-year-old Latina woman in Chula Vista.

A total of 80% of people experiencing homelessness said they became homeless in San Diego County, "underscoring that this is primarily a local challenge driven by housing costs and economic pressures," according to RTFH.

The data released Friday continues a trend of declining homelessness. In 2025, the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County dropped by 7%, and dropped by about 14% in the city of San Diego.

On Aug. 13, SDRM will host BedReady, an outreach event with the city of San Diego with service providers, outreach teams and community organizations to connect people to available shelter beds, recovery programs, detox services and long-term housing pathways.