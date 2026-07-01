11 Picture Books to Celebrate Diversity

This list of books featuring diverse characters and highlighting the importance of diversity in communities is a great way to start conversations about diversity with your young children. Read them together as a family!

by Alexandra Penfold (Author), Suzanne Kaufman (Illustrator) / PBS Kids for Parents "All Are Welcome"

"All Are Welcome" / Alexandra Penfold (Author) and Suzanne Kaufman (Illustrator)

This picture book celebrates diversity by showing how children in one classroom all grow and learn from each other’s traditions. “

From the bright inclusive illustrations, to the refrain ‘All Are Welcome Here’, the book All Are Welcome makes for a wonderful read aloud. This book is a must-have and must-read addition to all classrooms. The rhyming text and the sweet refrain make for an engaging read aloud.” — Lynn, Kindergarten teacher

Queen Rania of Jordan and Kelly DiPucchio / PBS Parents for Kids "The Sandwich Swap"



"The Sandwich Swap" /Queen Rania of Jordan and Kelly DiPucchio

Lily and Salma are best friends who suddenly fight over their different sandwiches at lunch. The beautiful watercolor illustrations show how friendship and acceptance bring everyone together.

“It’s my favorite because you learn that you can be different and even like different things, but still be friends.” — Viv, Age 9

Kate DePalma and Tessa Strickland / PBS Kids for Parents "The Barefoot Book of Children"

"The Barefoot Book of Children" / Kate DePalma and Tessa Strickland

This narrative nonfiction book shows diversity and encourages children to appreciate our differences. Created with the guidance of diversity experts, it empowers children to ask questions and learn about children around the globe.

“I like that it incorporates people in different ways. So if you had only one arm or only one leg it has it in the book. And it shows that you can live in many different places.” -Lorelei, age 8

Matt de la Peña (Author) and Christian Robinson (Illustrator) / PBS Kids for Parents "Last Stop on Market Street"

"Last Stop on Market Street" / Matt de la Peña (Author) and Christian Robinson (Illustrator)

This award-winning book follows a boy and his grandmother as they take a public bus across town. His grandmother’s interest in and compassion for the people they encounter on their trip leaves a lasting impression on her grandson – and the reader.

“I like that a guy on the bus can watch with his ears — like a bat!” — Orson, Age 4

Innosanto Nagara / PBS Kids for Parents "Counting on Community"

"Counting on Community" / Innosanto Nagara

The beautiful illustrations in this board book show diverse families in the community to help practice counting up to 10!

Peter H. Reynolds / PBS Kids for Parents "Say Something!"

"Say Something!" / Peter H. Reynolds

This inspiring picture book lets children know that they have a voice — and that voice is powerful and important.

“We love this book because it teaches children to be brave and face injustice in the world in whatever way that feels authentic to them.” — Kayla, Parent of 18-month-old

Matt LaMothe / PBS Kids for Parents "This is How We Do It"

"This is How We Do It" / Matt LaMothe

This book provides a window into the lives and traditions of children from all over the world, allowing children to learn about new cultures through kids like themselves.

“We love this book that talks about the same parts of our lives, but in seven different countries. It’s a great way to understand similarities and differences across cultures.” — Tiffany, Parent of 6-year-old

Latashia M. Perry / PBS Kids for Parents "Skin Like Mine"

"Skin Like Mine"/ Latashia M. Perry

Sweet illustrations fill this book that encourages self-love and celebrates diversity among young children.

Chelsea Clinton (Author) and Alexandra Boiger (Illustrator) / PBS Kids for Parents "She Persisted: 13 Women Who Changed the World"

"She Persisted: 13 Women Who Changed the World" /Chelsea Clinton (Author) and Alexandra Boiger (Illustrator)

This book features 13 women throughout history and today who persevered in the face of adversity. It encourages your child to keep striving for your dreams and to speak up.

“[My granddaughter] likes this book because it taught her to follow her dreams.” -Lorraine, Grandmother of 8-year-old

Cathy Goldberg Fishman (Author) and Mark Elliott (Illustrator) / PBS Kids for Parents "When Jackie and Hank Met"

"When Jackie and Hank Met" /Cathy Goldberg Fishman (Author) and Mark Elliott (Illustrator)

This is the story of two men who broke barriers in race and religion in the game of baseball, and became legends.

"'When Jackie met Hank' is good because it's interesting. It talks about how Jackie Robinson was different because he was black and Hank Greenberg was different because he was Jewish." — Zane, Age 9

Allison Oppenheim and Savannah Guthrie (Authors) and Eva Byrne (Illustrator) / PBS Kids for Parents "Princesses Save the World"

"Princesses Save the World" / Allison Oppenheim and Savannah Guthrie (Authors) and Eva Byrne (Illustrator)

This books highlights the power of teamwork! Princesses from all over the Fruit Nations come together to help save the bees in this bright and colorful book.

“I like it because the princesses help each other.” — Julia, Age 6

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn, including their teachers, parents and community.

