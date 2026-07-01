11 Picture Books to Celebrate Diversity
This list of books featuring diverse characters and highlighting the importance of diversity in communities is a great way to start conversations about diversity with your young children. Read them together as a family!
"All Are Welcome" / Alexandra Penfold (Author) and Suzanne Kaufman (Illustrator)
This picture book celebrates diversity by showing how children in one classroom all grow and learn from each other’s traditions. “
From the bright inclusive illustrations, to the refrain ‘All Are Welcome Here’, the book All Are Welcome makes for a wonderful read aloud. This book is a must-have and must-read addition to all classrooms. The rhyming text and the sweet refrain make for an engaging read aloud.” — Lynn, Kindergarten teacher
"The Sandwich Swap" /Queen Rania of Jordan and Kelly DiPucchio
Lily and Salma are best friends who suddenly fight over their different sandwiches at lunch. The beautiful watercolor illustrations show how friendship and acceptance bring everyone together.
“It’s my favorite because you learn that you can be different and even like different things, but still be friends.” — Viv, Age 9
"The Barefoot Book of Children" / Kate DePalma and Tessa Strickland
This narrative nonfiction book shows diversity and encourages children to appreciate our differences. Created with the guidance of diversity experts, it empowers children to ask questions and learn about children around the globe.
“I like that it incorporates people in different ways. So if you had only one arm or only one leg it has it in the book. And it shows that you can live in many different places.” -Lorelei, age 8
"Last Stop on Market Street" / Matt de la Peña (Author) and Christian Robinson (Illustrator)
This award-winning book follows a boy and his grandmother as they take a public bus across town. His grandmother’s interest in and compassion for the people they encounter on their trip leaves a lasting impression on her grandson – and the reader.
“I like that a guy on the bus can watch with his ears — like a bat!” — Orson, Age 4
"Counting on Community" / Innosanto Nagara
The beautiful illustrations in this board book show diverse families in the community to help practice counting up to 10!
"Say Something!" / Peter H. Reynolds
This inspiring picture book lets children know that they have a voice — and that voice is powerful and important.
“We love this book because it teaches children to be brave and face injustice in the world in whatever way that feels authentic to them.” — Kayla, Parent of 18-month-old
"This is How We Do It" / Matt LaMothe
This book provides a window into the lives and traditions of children from all over the world, allowing children to learn about new cultures through kids like themselves.
“We love this book that talks about the same parts of our lives, but in seven different countries. It’s a great way to understand similarities and differences across cultures.” — Tiffany, Parent of 6-year-old
"Skin Like Mine"/ Latashia M. Perry
Sweet illustrations fill this book that encourages self-love and celebrates diversity among young children.
"She Persisted: 13 Women Who Changed the World" /Chelsea Clinton (Author) and Alexandra Boiger (Illustrator)
This book features 13 women throughout history and today who persevered in the face of adversity. It encourages your child to keep striving for your dreams and to speak up.
“[My granddaughter] likes this book because it taught her to follow her dreams.” -Lorraine, Grandmother of 8-year-old
"When Jackie and Hank Met" /Cathy Goldberg Fishman (Author) and Mark Elliott (Illustrator)
This is the story of two men who broke barriers in race and religion in the game of baseball, and became legends.
"'When Jackie met Hank' is good because it's interesting. It talks about how Jackie Robinson was different because he was black and Hank Greenberg was different because he was Jewish." — Zane, Age 9
"Princesses Save the World" / Allison Oppenheim and Savannah Guthrie (Authors) and Eva Byrne (Illustrator)
This books highlights the power of teamwork! Princesses from all over the Fruit Nations come together to help save the bees in this bright and colorful book.
“I like it because the princesses help each other.” — Julia, Age 6
PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn, including their teachers, parents and community.