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Education

San Diego State workers join statewide rallies as CSU union contract expires

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:34 AM PDT
CSU Employees’ Union San Diego State University chapter 318 picketing in front of the steps in front of Manchester Hall at SDSU, June 30, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Members of CSU Employees’ Union San Diego State University Chapter 318 picket outside Manchester Hall at SDSU on June 30, 2026.

Picket lines went up at California State University (CSU) campuses across the state Tuesday, including San Diego State University (SDSU), as a contract with the university system's largest labor union was set to expire at midnight.

Dozens of California State University Employees Union (CSUEU) workers in San Diego joined hundreds of others across the state to demand fair wages, chanting, “Stand up, fight back!” as they marched around a courtyard in front of Manchester Hall, where SDSU President Adela de la Torre's office is located.

“We want to be able to support our families,” said Tamika Lovelace, an administrative coordinator at SDSU.

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CSUEU represents more than 36,000 staffers and student workers across the California State University system — from groundskeepers to nurses to office workers — who keep the university running.

“We are the people that operate the university,” said Matt Lang, an executive board member of CSUEU's SDSU Chapter 318.

The union has been negotiating with the CSU since early May, but its contract expired midnight Tuesday.

“We’re asking to be placed on our steps properly,” Lang said. “I've talked to folks that their increases would have been close to 30%, and they did not get that. And so we're trying to fight to get those people onto the proper step structure and to get their proper increase.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a final agreement for next year's budget, which provides funding increases for the CSU system.

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In a statement, the CSU said the budget will allow it to cover mandatory costs and fund other key priorities, such as employee compensation.

“So the CSU really doesn't have any reason to not pay us our proper salary structure,” Lang said.

For Lovelace, a wage increase would mean she wouldn't have to consider taking a second job to make ends meet, something she said she is now considering. She said the union is ready to strike if necessary.

“But we're hoping not to get there,” Lovelace said. “We want to have a seat at the table, and we want our negotiators to be taken seriously.”

The union said a strike could significantly disrupt operations across the nation's largest four-year public university system.

“We're kind of like the linchpin,” Lovelace said. “If you think in the system, if you pull us out, like the whole system falls.”

In a statement, the CSU said it is committed to bargaining in good faith with the union.

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Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

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