Descendants of Early San Diego look to preserve their history

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, JULY SECOND>>>> [ A GROUP OF DESCENDANTS OF EARLY SAN DIEGO ARE LOOKING TO PRESERVE THEIR HISTORY ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

CALIFORNIA'S GAS TAX INCREASED BY 2 POINT 2 CENTS AS OF YESTERDAY.

THAT BRINGS IT TO A LITTLE MORE THAN SIXTY THREE CENTS PER GALLON

THE TAX FUNDS STATE TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS AS WELL AS HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS

UNDER A STATE LAW PASSED IN 2017 THE TAX IS ADJUSTED EACH YEAR BASED ON INFLATION.

DESPITE COUNTY GAS PRICES SEEING A DECLINE FORTY TIMES IN FORTY-ONE DAYS, CALIFORNIA GAS PRICES ARE STILL SOME OF THE HIGHEST IN THE COUNTRY

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S-D-S-U IS OFFICIALLY A MEMBER OF THE PAC TWELVE CONFERENCE

THE AZTECS JOIN THE PAC TWELVE ALONGSIDE OTHER FELLOW NEWCOMERS BOISE STATE, FRESNO STATE, COLORADO STATE, TEXAS AND UTAH STATE …AND GONZAGA

THE CONFERENCE NOW MEETS THE NCAA'S FOOTBALL BOWL SUBDIVISION REQUIREMENTS

THAT MEANS THE AZTECS NOW OFFICIALLY EXIT THE MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE WHERE FOR FIVE YEARS IN A ROW, THEY'VE WON AT LEAST FIVE CONFERENCE TITLES

SD-SU PRESIDENT ADELA DE LA TORRE SAYS MOVING TO THE PAC 12 HELPS QUOTE OPEN THE DOOR TO EXCITING PARTNERSHIPS AND FINANCIAL GROWTH ALL OF WHICH CONTRIBUTES TO THE VITALITY OF OUR UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY

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SHARK SUMMER IS OFFICIALLY BACK AND RUNS UNTIL AUGUST SECOND

BIRCH AQUARIUM SAYS ITS A CELEBRATION OF THE IMPORTANT ECOLOGICAL ROLE THAT VARIOUS SPECIES OF RAYS, SKATES AND SHARKS PLAY WORLDWIDE

SHARK SUMMER VISITORS CAN EXPERIENCE SHARKS AND RAYS 101 TALKS, SHARK FEEDINGS AND EXPLORATION STATIONS,THEMED DIVING PRESENTATIONS AND MORE

ON JULY NINTH BIRCH ACQUARIUM ALSO HOSTS THEIR 21-AND-OLDER "OCEANS AT NIGHT : SHARKS" EVENT

THE AFTER-HOURS EVENT IS SET TO FEATURE INTERACTIVE GAMES, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND PRESENTATIONS FROM SHARK EXPERTS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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THE DESCENDANTS OF EARLY SAN DIEGO CAN TRACE THEIR FAMILY LINEAGE TO THE FIRST SPANISH SETTLERS.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA SAYS THE GROUP IS WORKING TO PRESERVE THAT HISTORY.

DESCENDANTS 1 (jg/qo).wav SOQ [1:18]

in the howard j ballard parent center in old town, members of the descendants of early san diego gathered on saturday to honor their shared past

kpbs0592_01.mxf 0:24 - 0:38 [0:14] (connie interview)

connie rascon gunther

chairperson, descendants of early san diego

“we're part of the founding families of california, and our organization has been around for 44 years now. and it's been focused on history, preservation and education and keeping a lot of our heritage alive.”

the group’s chair, connie rascon gunther, said the families there can trace their lineage back to the first spanish settlers who came to san diego

poster boards with long family trees showed how living descendants were connected through generations to their ancestral roots

daniel rios from the kumeyaay nation was there representing the first san diegans, who were here when the spanish arrived

kpbs0580_1.mxf 2:21 - 2:37 [0:16]

daniel rios

kumeyaay nation

“we've seen every single, you know, change in san diego from the spanish to the mexican period to the american period. and, you know, we're still here today. we're thriving.”

rascon gunther said its that shared history of resilience that has evolved through different nations and governments that brings them all together

and as they share their stories with each other they feel they can keep that history alive

kpbs0592_01.mxf 5:46 - 5:59 [0:13] (connie interview)

connie rascon gunther

chairperson, descendants of early san diego

“we're learning to be cordial to each other and preserving our stories, the good and the bad, and continue to tell our stories so that we can learn from our mistakes and continue to build our country as a country that we wanted to have freedom in.”

jake gotta, kpbs news

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CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS LEADERS ARE EXPRESSING RELIEF AND GRATITUDE. THAT’S AFTER THE SUPREME COURT RULED TUESDAY THAT ALL CHILDREN BORN ON US SOIL ARE US CITIZENS … REGARDLESS OF THEIR PARENTS’ IMMIGRATION STATUS.

FROM K-Q-E-D’S IMMIGRATION DESK, TYCHE HENDRICKS REPORTS.

BIRTHRIGHT 1 (TCR) (1:14) SOQ

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The court threw out an executive order from President Donald Trump… that had tried to limit birthright citizenship.

Winnie Kao [GOW] with the Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco helped lead the case challenging Trump. She says she’s proud to carry on the legacy of the man who won the first case on this issue … in 18-98.

KAO: [00:07:47] Wong Kim Ark, the Chinese American who brought the seminal Supreme Court case on birthright citizenship, was born just blocks from our Chinatown office. [8.5]

But she says it’s sobering that three conservative justices dissented from this week’s ruling … even though it’s been established law for well over a century.

BONTA: [00:07:12] Birthright citizenship is foundational to American democracy. [ENGINEER: CUT THE REST IF POSSIBLE] It is the promise that any child born here is equal under American law.

That’s California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who also sued to block Trump’s order.

He says the ruling is a big deal for California, not only because of Wong Kim Ark. But because the state is stronger thanks to its many immigrants — and their children.

And, he says, birthright citizenship is in the language of the Constitution.

BONTA: [00:07:26] It's a guarantee that every child who's born here has a personal stake in the American dream: that they're part of our circle, our political community, our American project. [10.1]

He says the court’s ruling affirms that.

I’m Tyche Hendricks.

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SHARP HEALTHCARE AND TRI-CITY MEDICAL CENTER HELD A CELEBRATION YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY) TO CEMENT THEIR PARTNERSHIP.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN SAYS PEOPLE ARE EXCITED OVER LABOR AND DELIVERY RETURNING.

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SHARPTRICITY 1(an) TRT: 0:50 SOQ

NATPOP "cheers, applause”

When Tri-City closed its labor and delivery unit three years ago because of financial struggles … officials said they were looking at ways to reopen it.

That appears to have finally happened.

NATPOP “I couldn't be more excited about the partnership.”

Oceanside Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa represents the area.

Jimmy Figueroa // Oceanside City Councilmember

“As someone that was born here at Tri-City hospital back in the '80s to have delivery back in our community, not just delivery, but the Sharp Mary Birch brand to have it here locally in our region. It's just super exciting for our entire community.”

Because Tri-City is a public healthcare district … it needed voters' approval to partner with Sharp, a private healthcare system.

The measure passed last month with more than 92 percent of the vote.

Through the partnership, Sharp will invest more than 100 million dollars into the hospital. Labor and delivery is expected to reopen later this year.

AN/KPBS

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CALIFORNIA’S NEW BUDGET INCLUDES AN OVERHAUL OF HOW THE STATE GOVERNS ITS SCHOOLS. SUPPORTERS SAY IT WILL HELP STREAMLINE THE SYSTEM.

BUT EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS OPPONENTS ARGUE IT TAKES AWAY A VOICE FOR VOTERS.

STATESUP1 1:12 SOQ

One of the offices on the November ballot is California’s superintendent of public instruction. The official leads the state’s education department and makes sure policies passed by lawmakers are implemented.

Next year, that will change.

A commissioner appointed by the governor will lead the department. The superintendent will sit on its board.

Supporters of the decision say accountability for education will no longer be split between two elected leaders.

The two candidates running for state superintendent oppose it.

One of them is San Diego Unified board president Richard Barrera.

BARRERA

We just had nearly 8 million people vote on who they wanted to run our schools in California in the state superintendent election. This takes that power away from the voters and consolidates power under an appointed person who basically reports to the governor.

His opponent, Sonja Shaw, is president of the Chino Valley Unified School Board. In a statement, she says the move QUOTE “removes critical checks and balances, and tells parents their votes no longer matter.” END QUOTE

The appointed education commissioner will begin in the role on Jan. 15. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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THE FORMER NEWS DIRECTOR OF KPBS HAS FILED A WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT AGAINST THE STATION AND THE SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH FOUNDATION.

REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS MORE.

SHEPHERDSUIT 1 (ad) SS (:59) SOQ + anchor tag

Terence Shepherd says in the suit his termination earlier this year was in retaliation for flagging a potential FCC violation to senior management.

The suit references a September episode of (RADIO: KPBS’ daily TV news show) Evening Edition. It featured a live segment from a protest at the Encinitas City Hall.

Behind the reporter was a sign with the F-WORD written on it. FCC regulations say broadcasters can’t air indecent content, or certain profanity.

Shepherd says in the lawsuit filed in May he recommended that the reporter be fired. reporter. But his supervisor told him he was quote “grossly overreacting.”

Shepherd claims in his lawsuit that this incident resulted in his termination in February. He says his firing violated California’s whistleblower protection law.

Two K-P-B-S staffers mentioned in the suit declined to comment citing the litigation. Shepherd referred questions to his attorney who did not respond.

A KPBS spokesperson also declined to comment citing the pending lawsuit.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

TAG: KPBS NEWS MAINTAINS STRICT EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE FROM MANAGEMENT, SDSU AND THE SDSU RESEARCH FOUNDATION.

UNDER KPBS' PROTOCOL FOR REPORTING ON ITSELF, NO CORPORATE OFFICIAL OR NEWS EXECUTIVE REVIEWED THIS STORY BEFORE IT AIRED .

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THIS SATURDAY MARKS AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY AND SAN DIEGO IS PLANNING TO CELEBRATE.

WEB PRODUCER BRENDEN TUCCINARDI PUT TOGETHER A LIST OF EVENTS HAPPENING OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

I SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT THE UPCOMING FESTIVITIES.

JULY4TH 2WAY (4:40) SOQ: “Thanks Lawrence.”

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Talk to us about some of your favorite ways to celebrate the 4th of July here in San Diego. Yeah, I mean I like being with friends and family. Preferably at some type of body of water, whether it's the beach or a pool. Um this year I'm going to Mission Bay, so wish me luck. And then after that, I'll be heading to a friend's place near the airport to watch the fireworks. All right, all right. Now, I know you did a bunch of research. Was there anything that initially stood out to you when uh putting together this list of events, Brandon?

Yeah, I really enjoyed kind of diving into how all the communities and neighborhoods around San Diego celebrate 4th of July. Um, it's cool to see how community oriented a lot of the events are. I mean that's not surprising at all. It's heartwarming to see how people come together to celebrate in such big ways. Absolutely. I love it. I love it. Talk to us specifically about which community and which community event you're talking about, Brendan.

Yeah, so like in Imperial Beach, I thought it was cool how they long launch their fireworks off the end of the pier. Um and then in Oceanside, they're doing a combination drone and fireworks show um a date earlier on July 3rd and they do this because it coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the city.

And then in Ramona, they're having their fireworks show at the Rodeo Grounds and there's going to be a cornhole tournament which sounds really fun. Okay, I like it. I like I kind of like the combo of like drones and fireworks in Oceanside. The day before too, you get away from the traffic maybe? Yeah. There'll be traffic regardless Let's be honest. Uh how is San Diego the city honoring America on its 250th anniversary, Brendan?

Yeah, so in San Diego they do the Big Bay Boom um which the Port of San Diego says is the largest 4th of July fireworks show on the West Coast. Um the show starts at 9:15 and the best viewing is at Shelter Island. Harbor Island, North and Barracuda arrow in the Coronado Ferry Landing. I recommend getting there early and bringing a lawn chair or a blanket and your patience. Traffic out of downtown at the after the fireworks is always brutal.

What are some of the events you recommend for our parents? Yeah, I mean almost all the events that I included in my story have either kids fun zone with crafts and games. Some even had free face painting. So there are plenty of options.

Some specific ones National City has a 4th of July carnival that runs now until Sunday. Admission is free. There are rides, food vendors, games, face painting like I mentioned and a lot more. That's at Kimble Park. And then the amusement parks around the county like Legoland and SeaWorld are going to be all decked out for the 4th of July and both are going to have fireworks.

And then kind of a a sleeper option is Oldtown San Diego State Park is doing an old-fashioned fourth where people can experience independent day or where people can experience Independence Day as an early San Diego resident did in the 1800s.

There's going to be weaving, spinning, and blacksmith demonstrations, sack races, a water melon eating contest, and a lot more, and that's all free and goes from 11:00 to 3:00 p.m. Maybe I'll go to Oldtown and uh take it back a couple hundred years there. Thank you so much for that list. Uh outside of the typical boom bap fireworks celebration, outside of uh the explosions in the sky that we expect, uh give me some unique events that people can attend.

I think the most unique event that I came across is in Julian. Um they do a parade. There's going to be a giant American flag that you can join in and walk down Main Street. But they're also doing a apple pie eating contest. It's such a dude It's such a Julian take on the traditional hot dog eating competition.

Um and then also, if you're a fan of classical music, the San Diego Symphony is playing patriotic songs at the Rady Shell. Tickets are sold out, but you can always listen from the public promenade. But a little heads up about that, chairs, coolers, and other items are not allowed and bench seating is limited. Got you. I love that. I love both of those.

Uh for anyone maybe planning something a little last minute for some of our people pushing it to the back end, are there any free activities or special promotions that they can take advantage of? Someone listening to it right now that's like I got to do something tonight.

Yeah, um there's going to be a free all ages rave on Fiesta Island with 32 artists across four stages and four genres like house, techno, base and reggaeton.

Um, all national parks will be free. Um, here in San Diego, that means you can go to Cabo National Monument, or if you want to drive a little further, Joshua Tree National Park. And then also, the Navy Seal Museum downtown is having a free celebration with food, giveaways, family events, a scavenger hunt, artifact displays, and then you can also hear stories from Navy Seal veterans.

Thank you Brenden. Thanks Lawrence

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.