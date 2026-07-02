'Nature-deficit disorder' and the surprising science of paying attention outdoors

Twenty years after coining "nature-deficit disorder," author Richard Louv is still asking a simple question: What happens when we lose our connection to nature?

On a hike through Volcan Mountain Preserve near Julian, Louv shares why he believes "deep noticing" is one of the most important practices we can reclaim in an increasingly screen-centered world. From mountain lion scat and buzzing bees to the latest research on attention, imagination and our senses, he explains how slowing down outdoors changes the way we experience the world.

This episode also revisits how Louv's ideas have shaped a generation of parents and kids, and what those early efforts to get children outside look like years later.

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS Host Julia Dixon Evans joins author Richard Louv and his wife, Kathy Louv, for a hike at Volcan Mountain Preserve while recording this episode of The Finest.

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