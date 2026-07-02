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The Finest

'Nature-deficit disorder' and the surprising science of paying attention outdoors

 July 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
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Author Richard Louv stands at the James Hubbell Gateway at Volcan Mountain Preserve, where he joined The Finest for a hike and conversation about "deep noticing" and the benefits of spending time outdoors.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Author Richard Louv stands at the James Hubbell Gateway at Volcan Mountain Preserve, where he joined The Finest for a hike and conversation about "deep noticing" and the benefits of spending time outdoors.

Twenty years after coining "nature-deficit disorder," author Richard Louv is still asking a simple question: What happens when we lose our connection to nature?

On a hike through Volcan Mountain Preserve near Julian, Louv shares why he believes "deep noticing" is one of the most important practices we can reclaim in an increasingly screen-centered world. From mountain lion scat and buzzing bees to the latest research on attention, imagination and our senses, he explains how slowing down outdoors changes the way we experience the world.

This episode also revisits how Louv's ideas have shaped a generation of parents and kids, and what those early efforts to get children outside look like years later.

Host Julia Dixon Evans joins author Richard Louv and his wife, Kathy Louv, for a hike at Volcan Mountain Preserve while recording this episode of The Finest.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Host Julia Dixon Evans joins author Richard Louv and his wife, Kathy Louv, for a hike at Volcan Mountain Preserve while recording this episode of The Finest.

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From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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