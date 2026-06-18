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Arts & Culture

Legoland California opens new soccer experience for the World Cup

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:19 AM PDT
Vincent Thomas with a Lego replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy at Legoland California's World Cup Experience, June 17, 2026/
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Vincent Thomas with a Lego replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy at Legoland California's World Cup Experience, June 17, 2026.

Everyone, it seems, is caught up in the World Cup frenzy.

Including Legoland.

The theme park in Carlsbad is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience. As visitors walk through the gates, they'll encounter some of soccer's biggest stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in Lego brick form.

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And there's a miniature replica of Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium). Eight World Cup matches will be held at the real stadium in Inglewood. Legoland says its version is the largest Lego stadium in the world, at more than 30 feet long, 15 feet wide and over 4 feet tall.

It was already on display as one of the park's models of California attractions, but for the World Cup it got something extra; the park's master Lego builders created the United States men's team opening match against Paraguay.

“We have added on 15,000 more bricks,” said Julie Estrada, Legoland's communication director. “Took our team of Master Model Builders at least 25 hours to build the teams — team USA, Team Paraguay — the fans.”

The miniature Sofi Stadium, built from Lego bricks, at Legoland California, June 17, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
The miniature Los Angeles Stadium (Sofi Stadium), built from Lego bricks, at Legoland California, June 17, 2026.

Estrada said the park has been preparing this for a while.

“At least a year, knowing that it’s coming to California,” she said. “Knowing that it’s going to be played at Sofi Stadium.”

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There's more to the World Cup experience than models, though. Visitors can try to score a goal against a Lego figure, have their photo taken with the FIFA World Cup trophy (a Lego version, not the real one) and build their own miniature team jersey out of Lego bricks.

Lando Singh wore Lionel Messi's jersey to visit the park Wednesday. “So far, I think, it’s pretty fun,” he said after trying the Spot Shot experience. “So you try to hit those little circles there, and if you hit one, you get a point, and you try to win against the other person on the other side.”

Singh wasn't the only Messi fan in there Wednesday. Vincent Thomas was one too, happy about Argentina's 3-0 win against Algeria the day before. “So Messi got a hat trick and they won,” he said.

He was playing against his dad in an activation that had one player trying to score a goal while the other controlled a Lego minifigure goalie.

So who won? "Probably me," Thomas answered.

The Legoland World Cup experience runs through July 19, coinciding with the end of the soccer tournament.

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Arts & Culture FIFA Men's World Cup 2026ParentingKidsNorth County
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
An illustration showing a crowd cheering at a stadium is shown on June 5, 2026.
FIFA Men's World Cup 2026
There’s a lot of fanfare happening for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. North America will be the first to host 48 teams, an expansion from 32. Follow KPBS’ coverage of the biggest sporting event of the year. 
See match schedules now →

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