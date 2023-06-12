KPBS Kids
KPBS Kids offers a wide range of programming to cultivate diverse audiences and educate, enlighten, and entertain families in the San Diego region. Events serve to create a connection between KPBS in the San Diego community and beloved PBS Kids programming. KPBS Kids also serves as a connector in the community to bring together partner organizations and facilitate the sharing of resources.
KPBS Kids Workshops at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum
Each year, KPBS and the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum partner to host in-person KPBS Kids Workshops. The event series presents children and families across the county a visit with a PBS Kids character and an interactive experience that connects them to the program's educational themes.
In addition to a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the character, each event includes multiple hands-on learning activities for children to explore science, math, literacy, culture and more, and free giveaways including KPBS Kids promotional items, books, and other educational goodies. This project has a 15-year history, made possible with funding from the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation.
2025 Event Schedule:
- Friday, January 17: Buddy from Dinosaur Train
- Thursday, March 6: Hats Off to Reading Day: Cat in the Hat
- Saturday, April 12: Clifford the Big Red Dog*
- Saturday, August 16: Curious George
- Saturday, September 20: Daniel Tiger & Katerina Kittycat from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood**
- Friday, October 3: Elinor Wonders Why
- Friday, November 7: Molly of Denali
*Character subject to change.
**This is a ticketed event. Pre-registration is required. Visit: https://sdcdm.org/series/kpbs-kids-events/
KPBS Kids Workshops in South Bay San Diego
KPBS Kids Workshops are expanding to the South Bay region of San Diego! Events for children and families were held in 2024 at the Otay Mesa-Nestor Public Library, Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center, and A Reason to Survive (ARTS) in collaboration with A Kimball Holiday in National City. Have an idea for a KPBS Kids partnership event in the South Bay? Email jmdean@kpbs.org.
This project is a partnership between KPBS and the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, made possible with funding from the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation.
KPBS Be My Neighbor Day
With generous support from Fred Rogers Productions and PNC Bank, KPBS hosts the Be My Neighbor Day event on the San Diego State University campus each spring. Be My Neighbor Day is a free community event designed to promote family engagement, local volunteerism, and community development. From engaging arts and crafts, to storytelling, to a nature walk with KPBS partner organizations, young children are able to learn about their community and what it means to be a caring neighbor. Be My Neighbor Day includes a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Save the date – Be My Neighbor Day 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025.
One Book, One San Diego for Kids and Teens
One Book for Kids and One Book for Teens are companion programs to One Book, One San Diego. The kids segment is for kids ages 4-11. The tweens and teens segment is for ages 12 and up. Residents of San Diego and Imperial County and Baja California are invited to nominate children’s picture books and books for teens (preferably graphic novels) in English and Spanish through online submissions all year round. The One Book kids and teens advisory committee reviews community nominations and ultimately selects titles they believe fit the selection criteria best. In the fall, KPBS and community partners host events inspired by the books for kids, tweens, teens, and their families.
World Thinking Day
KPBS is a proud partner of Girl Scouts San Diego! Each year, through generous funding from the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation, KPBS and the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum celebrate World Thinking Day. Since 1926, Girl Scouts and Girl Guides in over 150 countries around the world have celebrated World Thinking Day to collectively explore how to improve the lives of girls around the globe. A new theme is selected every year, and in 2025, it is “Our Story: Reflecting the symbolism and values of our Movement.” Save the date – World Thinking Day in San Diego is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025. Are you a Girl Scout member or leader and want more information? Email jmdean@kpbs.org.