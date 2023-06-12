KPBS Kids Workshops at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

Each year, KPBS and the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum partner to host in-person KPBS Kids Workshops. The event series presents children and families across the county a visit with a PBS Kids character and an interactive experience that connects them to the program's educational themes.

In addition to a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the character, each event includes multiple hands-on learning activities for children to explore science, math, literacy, culture and more, and free giveaways including KPBS Kids promotional items, books, and other educational goodies. This project has a 15-year history, made possible with funding from the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation.

