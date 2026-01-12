Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

A Border Patrol agent uses a computer in San Diego, Calif., June 5, 2014
Associated Press
A Border Patrol agent uses a computer in San Diego, Calif., June 5, 2014

How a SANDAG database might be aiding Trump’s deportation campaign

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published January 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST

Local privacy advocates are raising concerns about an obscure database managed by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) that might be allowing President Donald Trump’s deportation forces to circumvent state and local immigrant sanctuary laws.

For an annual fee of roughly $200,000 SANDAG grants immigration enforcement agencies, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP), access to the database, which is known as ARJIS.

The database contains information from every law enforcement agency in San Diego County — which includes traffic citations, arrest records, field interviews, a local jail census and some driver license records.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Local police agencies have shared data with their federal counterparts through ARJIS for decades. But now, the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics are raising new questions about what exactly is being shared with the federal government.

“It is not always great to share data because sometimes you don’t know what the motivations of those people might be,” said Seth Hall, a privacy advocate with the TRUST SD Coalition.

Advocates are particularly worried that ARJIS does not have enough independent oversight protections in place to prevent agencies like CBP from using it to go after San Diego’s immigrant population.

“We are at a time where the Trump administration is attacking all immigrants — people with status, people without status, with no criminal record,” said Homayra Yusufi, a senior policy strategist for the Partnership of the Advancement of New Americans (PANA). “CBP and HSI are literally just out there to find as many individuals to detain and deport as possible.”

Lack of protection

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

During the first Trump administration, CBP agents used surveillance technology to spy on U.S. citizens — immigration lawyers and human rights advocates — working with migrants from the Central American caravans.

Last year, Border Patrol agents gained backdoor access to license plate reader databases across the country, including El Cajon, which they used to track down immigrants. In Chicago, a federal judge wrote that Border Patrol leadership was “outright lying” about the agency’s use of force tactics in her injunction limiting those practices.

Yusufi argues those incidents show CBP isn’t a trustworthy law enforcement partner. She and other advocates also argue that ARJIS undermines sanctuary laws by granting access to CBP without enough oversight.

“Our local law enforcement agencies are able to say, ‘Yeah, we don’t directly share this,’” said Erin Tsurumoto-Grassi, associate director of Alliance San Diego. “But if you are sharing it through your ARJIS database and then ARJIS is selling that information — you may not be directly sharing it, but that information is still being shared, and I think that’s something we should be concerned with.”

In a recent statement to KPBS, a CBP spokesperson said agents use ARJIS in the vast majority of their criminal cases and said the database improves the agency’s cooperation with “partner agencies.”

“Without ARJIS, we would face significant delays in obtaining time-sensitive information, impacting operations and regional cooperation,” the spokesperson wrote.

But the spokesperson did not respond when asked whether CBP uses ARJIS for immigration enforcement.

SANDAG has several restrictions in place aimed at preventing federal agents from using the database for immigration enforcement. The database requires users to enter a valid reason for each search, like a case number. And ARJIS added a disclaimer on the login screen telling users not to use it for immigration enforcement purposes.

But it’s unclear whether federal agencies are following those rules because SANDAG does not have the authority to run independent audits.

SANDAG declined to make Anthony Rey, the director of ARJIS, available for an interview. A spokesperson told KPBS that ARJIS’s user agreement prevents SANDAG from conducting independent audits. Instead, audits only happen when agencies voluntarily audit themselves or when the California Department of Justice requests one.

The spokesperson said the last time CBP requested an audit was in 2017. When KPBS asked for a copy of that audit, SANDAG said it could not release it because it didn’t have CBP’s approval.

Who will be next?

The SANDAG board consists of elected officials from each of San Diego’s 18 cities and the county. None of the board members agreed to an interview with KPBS.

Yusufi says the lack of oversight from SANDAG should be raising alarm bells in immigrant communities throughout the county.

“It’s time for us to get our heads out of the sand and recognize the reality of the threats that are facing all of our communities right now,” Yusufi said. “And we have to reconsider selling this data with agencies that we know will harm San Diegans.”

Hall, from TRUST SD, said this goes beyond immigration — that future administrations can easily use these mass data surveillance systems to target other “disfavored populations.”

“If you’re not an immigrant, then maybe this doesn’t really bother you,” he said. “But you better pay attention to who else is being disfavored.”

Other privacy advocates say it’s time for other local jurisdictions to act if SANDAG won’t.

“What accountability measures are you going to put in place? Can you get those audits? How else can you make it transparent and accountable?” Tsurumoto Grassi said.

One of the SANDAG board members is San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Gloria’s office sent a statement that touted his commitment to strengthening local projections for immigrant families. And it referenced an executive order the mayor signed in July reaffirming that city resources will not be used for immigration enforcement.

“The order makes clear that City personnel, property, and resources will not be used to assist immigration enforcement unless expressly required by law, helps ensure accurate multilingual information about rights and services, and enhances coordination so that residents can live without fear while public safety is upheld for all,” Gloria’s spokesperson wrote.

But when asked whether the mayor thought ARJIS was undermining that executive order, his office did not respond.

Tags

Border & Immigration ImmigrationBorder
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode hear from experts and dive into the data.
Watch now →
More News