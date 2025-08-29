Bonus Episode: Introducing Voices del Valle!

As you may already know, a couple of weeks ago, KPBS, in collaboration with Central Union High School 's Spartan Sound Production , launched its very first youth-led podcast:

Voices del Valle

This podcast spotlights compelling coming-of-age stories from California's Imperial Valley.

Led by Dr. Thomas Tacke and his class of student producers, this podcast explores diverse topics such as mental health, multigenerational households, and pursuing dreams in areas like sports, music, and media, while also addressing challenges like homelessness. It highlights the resilience, creativity, and identity of young people as they figure out their place in the world.

What you might not be aware of is that the Port of Entry team played a small role in bringing this project to life. We had the privilege of mentoring the students who created this inspiring podcast. From conducting workshops to providing feedback, we were there to support the completion of this project.

Join us to learn more about what this exciting collaboration and mentorship was all about and get to hear from the students and teachers who made it all possible.

You don’t want to miss this one!

Nos vemos pronto!

Social media and contact

From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/portofentrypodcast

Instagram: www.instagram.com/portofentrypod

Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate. Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.

If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.

Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.

Credits

Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González

Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco

Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos

Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão

Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco

Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp

This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people

