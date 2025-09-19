MAIGRET On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 5 - 26, 2025 on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Meet Chief Inspector Maigret as he solves Paris’s most complex crimes using unorthodox methods and a fierce sense of justice. To prevail, he must outwit the city’s most ruthless criminals while confronting his own troubled past.



MAIGRET: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Maigret and the Lazy Burglar, Part 1" Premieres Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris. Ignoring his superior’s orders, he turns his attention to the brutal murder of a burglar, but Maigret’s choice to juggle both cases puts his career in jeopardy.

Photograper: Csaba Aknay. For editorial use only. / PBS Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright) MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET. Episode 1: "The Lazy Burglar – Part One"

Episode 2: "Maigret and the Lazy Burglar, Part 2" Premieres Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.

Photographer Csaba Aknay. For editorial use only. / PBS Andrea Lucas (Kerrie Hayes), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar), Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Joseph Torrence (Blake Harrison), Berthe Janvier (Shaniqua Okwok) in MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET: Episode 2 "The Lazy Burglar – Part 2"

Episode 3: "Maigret’s Failure – Part 1" Premieres Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Maigret’s search for a missing social media influencer is derailed when he’s ordered to investigate death threats against billionaire Ferdinand Fumal. As he handles both cases, Fumal’s bullying pushes Maigret toward a decision he will regret.

Gabor Kotschy. Courtesy Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Sophie de Saint-Fiacre (Rachel Shelley), Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright) MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET in Episode 3: Maigret’s Failure – Part 1."

Episode 4: "Maigret’s Failure – Part 2" Premieres Sunday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a personal blow. With pressure mounting to solve the missing influencer's case, Maigret uncovers an unexpected side to Fumal, prompting him to reassess their shared history.

Csaba Aknay / PBS Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Louise Maigret (Stefanie Martini) in MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET: Episode 4 "Maigret’s Failure – Part 2"

Episode 5: "Maigret Comes Home – Part 1" premieres Sunday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A student is stabbed to death in the street. As Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives, Maigret digs into the killer’s psychology and tries to provoke him into making contact. But a sudden call leaves him facing an impossible decision.

Csaba Aknay. For editorial use only. / PBS Sophie de Saint-Fiacre (Rachel Shelley) in MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET Episode 5 "Maigret Comes Home – Part 1"

Episode 6: "Maigret Comes Home – Part 2" Premieres Sunday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core and driving him to uncover the deceit that ruined Sophie’s life. Back in Paris, his conversations with the killer lead to terrifying consequences, putting Madame Maigret in grave danger.

For editorial use only. Courtesy Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright) in MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET Episode 6 "Maigret Comes Home – Part 2"

Watch On Your Schedule: MAIGRET On MASTERPIECE will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Csaba Aknay. For editorial use only. / PBS Justin Cavre (Rob Kazinsky), Berthe Janvier (Shaniqua Okwok), Mathilde Kernavel (Nathalie Armin), Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Andrea Lucas (Kerrie Hayes), Joseph Torrence (Blake Harrison), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar) in MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET.

Credits: Patrick Harbinson (HOMELAND, 24, THE TOWER) serves as lead writer, executive producer on behalf of Windhover Films, and will direct the first two episodes of the series with Faye Gilbert (THE TOWER, THE BAY) directing episodes 3 & 4 and David Evans (DOMINA, Django) directing episodes 5 & 6. Susanne Simpson serves as the executive producer on behalf of MASTERPIECE, the lead commissioning broadcaster. International distribution will be handled by Banijay Rights, the global sales arm of Banijay Entertainment.