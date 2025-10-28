Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2

An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power. Reporter Evan Williams examines the reasons behind the surge in support for their brand of hardline nationalist politics, and the roles of Russia and the U.S.

FRONTLINE "The Rise of Germany's New Right" - Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Rise of Germany's New Right" will be available to watch at pbs.org/frontline and with KPBS+ starting Nov. 4, 2025, at 7/6c.

Credits: Directed / Produced by Evan Williams. Produced by Hannah Congdon. Correspondent Evan Williams

