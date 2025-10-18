Give Now
Military

I-5 to close in both directions along Camp Pendleton Saturday, CHP says

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published October 18, 2025 at 8:29 AM PDT
A car drives onto the onramp for the I-5 south at the Palomar Airport Road exit, March 23, 2022.
Jacob Aere
A car drives onto the onramp for the I-5 south at the Palomar Airport Road exit, March 23, 2022.

A portion of Interstate 5 will be closed on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. between Harbor Dr. and Basilone Rd. due to live-fire at Camp Pendleton, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

A CHP spokesperson told KPBS that the decision to close the freeway was made early Saturday.

State and local officials Thursday said the highway would not be closed.

It's not clear what changed between Thursday and Saturday to prompt the closure or who ordered it.

California Gov. Gavin Newson responded to news of the closure Saturday morning in a statement. He called the reason for the closure an "absurd show of force."

“The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety. Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous. Using our military to intimidate people you disagree with isn’t strength — it’s reckless, it’s disrespectful, and it’s beneath the office he holds. Law and order? This is chaos and confusion," Newsom said.

The CHP has a map with real-time traffic information on the road closures. You can find that information here.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

