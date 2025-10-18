I-5 to close in both directions along Camp Pendleton Saturday, CHP says

A portion of Interstate 5 will be closed on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. between Harbor Dr. and Basilone Rd. due to live-fire at Camp Pendleton, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

A CHP spokesperson told KPBS that the decision to close the freeway was made early Saturday.

State and local officials Thursday said the highway would not be closed.

It's not clear what changed between Thursday and Saturday to prompt the closure or who ordered it.

California Gov. Gavin Newson responded to news of the closure Saturday morning in a statement. He called the reason for the closure an "absurd show of force."

“The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety. Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous. Using our military to intimidate people you disagree with isn’t strength — it’s reckless, it’s disrespectful, and it’s beneath the office he holds. Law and order? This is chaos and confusion," Newsom said.

The CHP has a map with real-time traffic information on the road closures. You can find that information here.