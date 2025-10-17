Give Now
Voters have until Monday to register for mail-in ballots in November election

By City News Service
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:07 PM PDT
A ballot box is watched by two attendants at the San Diego Registrar of Voters, March 11, 2022.
Jacob Aere
A ballot box is watched by two attendants at the San Diego Registrar of Voters, March 11, 2022.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters' office Friday reminded San Diegans they have until Monday to register to vote if they want to receive a ballot in the mail for the Nov. 4 special election.

If that deadline passes, eligible voters must visit the registrar's office in Kearny Mesa or go to a vote center starting Oct. 25 to conditionally register and vote provisionally.

Registering to vote can be done online at sdvote.com. Would-be voters must register if they have not already done so, have recently moved or have changed a name.

If the person's signature is confirmed through records at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, that person's registration will automatically be sent to the registrar's office. If not, a prospective voter can print the form, sign it and return it to the registrar by 5 p.m. Monday.

Early voting is already underway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, 5600 Overland Ave.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 25, select vote centers located around the county will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Nov. 1, all vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the final day of voting, Nov. 4, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the registrar's office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters throughout the state will decide whether to adopt Proposition 50, an amendment to California's Constitution related to redistricting.

Additionally, voters living in Poway's Council District 2 will decide whether to remove their elected representative on the city council from office.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

