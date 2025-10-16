Fact Check: I-5 not closing in North County for Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration

Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are coming to Camp Pendleton this weekend for a celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary. That’s sparked reports of planned freeway closures near the base and some confusion.

On its website, the Marine Corps said this Saturday’s event will include a live-fire demonstration of amphibious capabilities at Camp Pendleton’s Red Beach.

Rumors of road closures started Wednesday afternoon, after the media outlet MeidasTouch claimed online: “the White House will shut down portions of the I-5” for the event.

MeidasTouch did not name any sources for that claim, or for another that “Trump may launch missiles from warships into California this Friday and Saturday .”

Gov. Newsom’s office replied to the outlet shortly after on social media platform X , saying: “This would be an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck.”

Newsom later posted again from his personal X account about the report, and said: “Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military. PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD.”

On Wednesday evening, the Marines posted a statement of their own on X. In part, it said “ no public highways or transportation routes will be closed .”

It also said, “All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols.”

Thursday morning, Newsom’s office posted once again on X , saying, “We’re relieved the White House backed off its plans to shut down a major interstate. Now that I-5 will stay open, we hope the Trump Administration applies that same common sense to reopening the federal government!”

In an emailed statement, Vice Presidential Press Secretary Taylor Van Kirk said, “Governor Newsom is spreading Fake News to Californians to fearmonger and score cheap political points.”

Van Kirk also said, “Vice President Vance is eager to be in California on Saturday celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Corps alongside United States Marines who, despite the Democrats’ shutdown, will continue to receive pay thanks to President Trump’s hard work.”

KPBS reached out to the California Department of Transportation about the claimed I-5 closures.

“We were informed of potential plans ... and cautioned against it. We’re glad they (the federal government) made the right decision,” said Caltrans public affairs chief Chris Clark in an email.

North County Transit District (NCTD) said they have also been following the situation.

“NCTD is monitoring the logistics surrounding the Vice President’s visit and is coordinating with relevant stakeholders. At this time, NCTD’s services are not impacted,” said the organization's Mary Dover in a statement.

Following Saturday’s demonstration in Camp Pendleton, a Marines press release said that “Marines, Sailors and families will gather at Del Mar Beach” for a community event with food and music.