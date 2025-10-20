Write Out Loud brings Poe to life at Villa Montezuma

Get in the mood for Halloween with Edgar Allan Poe, courtesy of Write Out Loud and "Poe and More Poe," this weekend and next at the Villa Montezuma.

Veronica Murphy, artistic director of Write Out Loud, is passionate about Poe.

"He is a romantic, he is Gothic, he is Victorian. He is horror!" Murphy said, sitting next to one of the gargoyles adorning a room at Villa Montezuma. "He takes us to places that are outside of our own reality, he takes us to places we barely even think to imagine. And then once you're there, he completely reels us in."

Write Out Loud Write Out Loud's Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy on the staircase of the Villa Montezuma. (2025)

This year's annual celebration will mix some familiar favorites with lesser-known works by Poe.

"One thing that many people — I would say most people — don't know is that Poe also wrote a number of very humorous pieces," Murphy added. "If you stumble upon one, you are pretty delighted."

Built in 1887, Villa Montezuma provides an atmospheric setting for Write Out Loud's annual Poefest.

"Having the wonderful actors use their voice and bring these characters to life is an experience that is powerful," said Louise Torio, president of the Friends of Villa Montezuma, Inc. "And you're in the setting that your story is set in. And so you're not in a blank-box theater. You are here in a room where you can imagine it happening. It is absolutely stunning."

The actors pull audiences into Poe's world, whether depicting the interior thoughts of a murderous man who descends into madness in "The Tell-Tale Heart" or a woman who fancies herself a teapot in "The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether."

Write Out Loud's PoeFest celebrates all things macabre

Visitors will be welcomed by actors and divided into two groups to travel through the house, experiencing stories in different rooms. The Villa has recently had some of its stained glass restored to breathtaking beauty, and its rooftop gargoyles are now inside on tables, awaiting restoration. Although Poe's horror is largely psychological, the gargoyles are welcome additions.

The house's history also makes it an ideal setting. It was designed as a Palace of the Arts for pianist and spiritualist Jesse Shepard, and visitors can still find volumes of literature on the shelves. The acoustics are well-suited for performance.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Louise Torio, president of the Friends of Villa Montezuma, Inc., sitting by one of the rooftop gargoyles awaiting restoration on Oct. 10, 2015.

Torio shared a story that shows just how dramatic Shepard's life was.

"When Jesse was 78 years old and he was living in Los Angeles, friends put together a benefit for him. When it was getting late, Jesse said to his guests, 'I'd like to do for you my final composition.' Now, he had a signature piece that everybody hoped that he would play, and it was his Grand Egyptian March. So he played this wonderful, elaborate, dramatic piece of music. He ended with a flourish, and then he went back to the last chord. So he closed his eyes, he bowed his head and as the room was applauding ... that's how Jesse Shepard left this world and went into the next. So what a way to go. It's an amazing way to go. It's absolutely true. And that's what we like to share with people, that history is way more interesting than ghosts that you would make up."

Although the house is old and a little creaky, Torio insisted, "We're not haunted. We're enchanted, and that's very different. For those that are looking for ghosts, this isn't the place to look for them. Many of us have been here for decades, and we'd love if there was some paranormal thing to share with you, but there isn't. We do encounter a lovely vibe when we're doing creative activities. The house, when we're doing music, art shows, theater in here, there's a glow to the house, and everybody feels it. It's a happiness. It is a fulfillment of the mission of this house. And you have to come see a performance to know what I'm talking about. But it truly is enchanted in that it is a special place and a perfect place to see theater."

Enter the imagination of Edgar Allan Poe the next two Fridays and Saturdays, courtesy of Write Out Loud at Villa Montezuma.