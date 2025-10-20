San Diego voter registration deadline today to register for mail-in ballots in November election

Today is the deadline for San Diego County residents to register to vote if they want to receive a ballot in the mail for the Nov. 4 special election, according to the county Registrar of Voters' office.

If that deadline passes, eligible voters must visit the registrar's office in Kearny Mesa or go to a vote center starting Saturday to conditionally register and vote provisionally.

Registering to vote can be done online at sdvote.com. Would-be voters must register if they have not already done so, have recently moved or have changed a name.

If the person's signature is confirmed through records at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, that person's registration will automatically be sent to the registrar's office. If not, a prospective voter can print the form, sign it and return it to the registrar by 5 p.m. Monday.

Early voting is already underway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, 5600 Overland Ave.

Starting Saturday, select vote centers located around the county will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Nov. 1, all vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the final day of voting, Nov. 4, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the registrar's office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters throughout the state will decide whether to adopt Proposition 50, dubbed by supporters as "The Election Rigging Response Act," which would redraw California's congressional district lines for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections in an attempt to create more Democratic seats in the House — an effort Gov. Gavin Newsom says will offset a similar move in Texas designed to create more Republican seats.

Opponents say Proposition 50 "creates one of the most extreme partisan gerrymanders in modern American history" and is a "threat to democracy and fair elections in California," according to the campaign against the measure.

Additionally, voters living in Poway's Council District 2 will decide whether to recall Councilmember Tony Blain, who has faced allegations of vote trading, threatening recalls against colleagues and attempting to use law enforcement to silence critics. He is being investigated by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Blain has called the recall effort "political backlash ... designed to block me from fully participating in council meetings and to punish me for asking the tough questions taxpayers deserve to have answered."

