Arts & Culture

NBA star Jimmy Butler announced as minority investor of San Diego Wave

By City News Service
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:12 PM PDT
NBA star Jimmy Butler cheers on San Diego Wave FC as they play the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 28, 2024 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.
Ryan Young
/
Courtesy of Wave FC
NBA star Jimmy Butler cheers on San Diego Wave FC as they play the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 28, 2024 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

NBA star and Poway resident Jimmy Butler has become a minority investor of the San Diego Wave, it was announced Monday.

In a statement, Butler said, "Soccer has been a passion of mine for a long time, and being part of the game in a meaningful way has always been a dream. San Diego has become a city close to my heart, and I'm proud to invest in a club that is pushing boundaries, building something lasting, and setting a new standard for what women's sports can be both on and off the pitch."

The announcement comes as the club, which joined the National Women's Soccer League four years ago, clinched a 2025 NWSL playoff berth. Butler — a six-time NBA all-star and Olympic gold medalist — is entering his 15th NBA season beginning Tuesday.

Lauren Leichtman, controlling owner of San Diego Wave FC, said, "Jimmy is a competitor and visionary who shares our values and our ambition to grow this club. He brings a global perspective, a deep respect for the athlete's journey, and a creative spirit that perfectly complements what we are building here at Wave FC."

