Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Delays to parking fees, drop in tourism contribute to San Diego's budget deficit

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published February 4, 2026 at 5:39 PM PST
Visitors to Balboa Park stand before a parking fee pay station, Feb. 4, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
Visitors to Balboa Park stand before a parking fee pay station, Feb. 4, 2026.

San Diego is on track to end the current fiscal year with a deficit of $16.8 million dollars, according to the city's latest budget monitoring report.

The shortfall is primarily due to a delay to the start of parking fees in Balboa Park, city finance officials say, as well as a significant drop in hotel tax revenues and excessive overtime spending by the police, fire-rescue and transportation departments.

San Diego’s Independent Budget Analyst Charles Modica told the City Council's Budget and Government Efficiency Committee on Wednesday that the shortfall in hotel tax revenues was not a huge surprise.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"When the budget was adopted, we noted the volatility our tourism sector has been experiencing, especially given our federal government's posturing towards other countries and the impacts that could have on international travel," Modica said. "Unfortunately we now seem to be seeing this being borne out in our actual revenues."

The city had budgeted for a 2.2% increase in hotel tax revenue compared to last fiscal year, but actual hotel stays indicate revenues from the tax will fall by 1.9%.

Modica added that if the city's financial situation doesn't dramatically improve before the fiscal year ends — either with a sudden increase in revenues, or a sudden drop in expenses — it will have to dip into its reserves to balance its budget.

Some councilmembers have called for the Balboa Park parking fees to be repealed, or for the fees to be suspended for city residents but kept in place for nonresidents. Modica has warned that either action would mean even deeper cuts to city services in the next fiscal year.

Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera said he wants to protect city services for less affluent neighborhoods as the city is putting together its budget for next fiscal year.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"There's no doubt on my end at least that we're in a situation where we have to make tough decisions, and that those tough decisions will have consequences," Elo-Rivera said. "But as always, I want to make sure we're being thoughtful about where those consequences are felt."

Tags

Local Tourism
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News