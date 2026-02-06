San Diego Poet Laureate Paola Capó-García launches community poetry initiative

Paola Capó-García, San Diego's poet laureate, announced Thursday she is launching a community poetry initiative intended to highlight San Diego stories through poetry, visual arts and film.

"APERTURA 2026" is a yearlong project inviting San Diegans of all ages and backgrounds to submit poetry, join workshops and see public exhibitions. Capó-García is partnering with the city's Economic Development Department Cultural Affairs Division.

The event kicks off Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Burn All Books, 3131 Adams Ave. It will feature opening remarks, project details and poetry readings.

"APERTURA means opening," Capó-García said. "This project creates space for more people to see themselves in poetry and to use art to tell the story of San Diego. Through workshops, collaborations and exhibitions, the project is designed to be welcoming and accessible."

As part of the project, she will produce a three-part series of zines—self-published booklets that "combine writing and visual elements and are typically produced and shared outside of traditional publishing channels."

Each issue will feature 10-20 poets. Issue One will highlight youth poetry, Issue Two will "uplift justice-impacted voices, including people who are currently or formerly incarcerated, in partnership with organizations such as Poetic Justice," and Issue Three will be a multilingual edition featuring local Latine and Filipinx poets, co-edited with former San Diego Poet Laureate Jason Magabo Perez.

Poets can submit their work for the zine series through Aug. 1. Publishing decisions will be made by Sept. 1.

Additionally, on Saturdays this May, the project will offer free, bilingual video poetics workshops, designed and led by Capó-García and filmmaker Víctor De La Fuente. Participants will write a poem and then turn it into an experimental short film. The deadline to apply for these workshops is April 15.

APERTURA 2026 will finish in November with a free community showcase at the Athenaeum Art Center at Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave. The event will include free zine distribution, live poetry readings by published contributors and film screenings created through the video poetics workshops, a city statement reads.

For more information and to apply, go to sandiego.gov/economic- development/cultural-affairs/initiatives/poet-laureate/paola-capo-garcia.