Japanese anime 'Scarlet' reimagines 'Hamlet' for the big screen

Cinema Junkie has two movie recommendations: opening today, "Scarlet," a Japanese anime featuring a sword-wielding princess bent on revenge; and on Monday, "Wings," the 1927 film that won the first Academy Award for Best Picture.

I love that Japanese anime has drawn from "Frankenstein," "The Count of Monte Cristo" and Shakespeare, turning these Western literary works into something uniquely Japanese. The latest anime to explore Shakespeare’s influence is "Scarlet," a fantastical re-imagining of "Hamlet" and the melancholy Dane.

"Hamlet" has previously inspired the American animated film "The Lion King," as well as the Canadian comedy "Strange Brew."

Set in Denmark of an imagined past, "Scarlet" follows a princess who witnesses her father’s execution and vows revenge on her treacherous uncle. When she fails and is poisoned (not really a spoiler, since that is revealed in the trailer), she’s transported to the Otherlands, a purgatory-like afterlife where she meets a kind and idealistic young man from the present.

Sony Pictures Classics / Studio Chizu Shakespeare's "Hamlet" inspires the new Japanese anime "Scarlet" (2025).

The twist to the "Hamlet" plot is that director Mamoru Hosoda shifts the protagonist’s journey from rage and revenge toward finding meaning and new purpose. At a time when so much in our world seems motivated by hate, Scarlet is challenged to break the cycle of violence and trauma and consider kindness and forgiveness as an alternative.

This stunningly animated and audaciously inspired retelling of "Hamlet" demands the big screen (it's in some IMAX theaters!), where its epic scale can be fully appreciated.

On Feb 9, Silent Movie Mondays continue at the Balboa Theatre with the 1927 classic "Wings." Director William Wellman boldly pushed the technology of the young medium to new heights with a story about a romantic triangle on the ground and World War I fighter pilots in the air. The film stars “It Girl” Clara Bow as the sweet girl next door, who wins the attention of two men. Organist Russ Peck will provide the live score to bring the intense dogfights to vivid life. This is the best way to enjoy a silent film because they were never really silent.

Diverse choices to expand your cinema horizons.