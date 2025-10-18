Give Now
Politics

Protestors gather for 'No Kings' rallies in downtown San Diego

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published October 18, 2025 at 10:30 AM PDT
October 18, 2025
Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration for a 'No Kings' rally in San Diego on Oct. 18, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration for a 'No Kings' rally in San Diego on Oct. 18, 2025.
October 18, 2025
NOTE: This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Protestors gathered in downtown San Diego Saturday morning for “No Kings” rallies, part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump’s policies.

“I am here today in solidarity, so that we cannot continue to accept that our constitutional rights continue to be eroded and taken away from us,” said San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, who represents District 1. “We have the right to free speech, we have the right to free press, we have the right to have our families not be separated in the dark of night and dragged away… Thank you.”

One rally is set to start and end at Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Another will start at Civic Center Plaza at 10 a.m. and end at Waterfront Park at noon.

Another “No Kings” event meant for parents and caregivers with young children is planned for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ruocco Park near Seaport Village.

Other events in San Diego include:

— San Diego State University, Montezuma Road and College Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

— Pacific Beach, Ingraham Street and Riviera Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon;

— La Jolla, Girard Avenue and Pearl Street, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.;

— Mira Mesa, corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Westview Parkway, from 10 a.m. to noon;

— Carmel Valley, Carmel Country Road and Del Mar Heights Road, from 10 a.m. to noon; and

— Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Bernardo Road and Bernardo Center Drive, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The North County locations are:

— Ramona, at a private RSVP-only location, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

— San Marcos, West San Marcos Boulevard and Grand Avenue, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.;

— Vista's Wildwood Park, 651 E. Vista Way, from 10 a.m. to noon; and

— Carlsbad, Carlsbad Boulevard and Pine Avenue, from 10 a.m. to noon.

East County has two scheduled rallies:

— El Cajon, Fletcher Parkway and Magnolia Avenue, from 10 a.m. to noon; and

— Borrego Springs, 571 Palm Canyon Drive, from 1-2 p.m.

A South County rally is planned in Chula Vista at Birch Road and Millenia Avenue from 10-11:30 a.m.

Politics San Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
