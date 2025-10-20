Immigration agents deny US Reps. access to basement facility at federal courthouse

San Diego-area Reps. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) and Scott Peters (D-San Diego) staged a press conference Monday morning in front of the downtown federal courthouse to bring attention to how federal authorities are detaining immigrants.

The two Democrats said they’ve heard reports that the number of people being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the basement of the federal building could exceed the building’s capacity.

“We’ve had reports to our office that a number of people have been detained and held in the basement of the building far beyond any of the standards that are humane and legally necessary,” Vargas said.

KPBS reached out to ICE for confirmation on whether detainees are held in the federal building’s basement — and if so, for how long. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to our request.

Both Vargas and Peters entered the building Monday morning, but said they were denied access to the basement facility.

“Normally when you go to a facility you can ask ‘how many people have you detained? What are their ages? Are there family members?’ They wouldn't give us any information whatsoever. We did ask those questions,” Vargas said.

Vargas said federal agents there told them they needed more notice to enter the basement facility, even though he said his office notified ICE nearly 48 hours in advance of Monday’s visit.

Regardless, as members of Congress, Vargas and Peters said they’re allowed to make unannounced visits to conduct oversight.

“If you're obeying the law, if you're following procedure, you'd want us to see this,” Peters said.

The congressmen said they'll consider giving more notice when they come back to inspect the building at a later date.