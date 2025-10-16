Marines: No ship-to-shore firing exercise Saturday; Howitzer fire planned

There's no plan Saturday for Navy ships to fire munitions as part of a planned 250th Marine Corps birthday event, a Marine official said Thursday.

Capt. Gregory Dreibelbis, a spokesperson for I Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton, said the live-fire event instead involves Howitzer guns.

"Marines will fire 155 mm high-explosive rounds from M777 Howitzers," Dreibelbis said in an email. "The M777 will fire into designated ranges with all safety precautions in place."

Anyone who has attended the Miramar Air Show might be familiar with the type of demonstration planned — a similar one is featured each year at the air show.

"Simulated explosives and visual effects will be used to enhance training value and audience understanding," Dreibelbis said. "Safety remains our top priority. All ordnance and pyrotechnics will be used under strict safety controls with emergency support on site."

Vice President JD Vance is attending the demonstration.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also planning to attend, according to a U.S. Department of Defense official, who is not authorized to comment publicly on the secretary's travel plans.

The event is part of the celebration of the Marines' 250th birthday, and begins what will be a year of semiquincentennial celebrations ahead of July 4, 2026.

A report Wednesday from partisan news site MeidasTouch said that the White House ordered the Navy to fire missiles from ships onto Camp Pendleton as part of Saturday's event. It kicked off a back-and-forth between California Democratic officials and the White House.

Early Thursday the Marines denied reports the event would result in closures on Interstate 5.