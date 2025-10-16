Give Now
Marines: No ship-to-shore firing exercise Saturday; Howitzer fire planned

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:58 PM PDT
U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepare to fire an M777 155mm howitzer during an artillery live-fire range as part of Cobra Fury 2-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
Cpl. Savannah Norris/ U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepare to fire an M777 155mm howitzer during an artillery live-fire range on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2025.

There's no plan Saturday for Navy ships to fire munitions as part of a planned 250th Marine Corps birthday event, a Marine official said Thursday.

Capt. Gregory Dreibelbis, a spokesperson for I Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton, said the live-fire event instead involves Howitzer guns.

"Marines will fire 155 mm high-explosive rounds from M777 Howitzers," Dreibelbis said in an email. "The M777 will fire into designated ranges with all safety precautions in place."

Anyone who has attended the Miramar Air Show might be familiar with the type of demonstration planned — a similar one is featured each year at the air show.

"Simulated explosives and visual effects will be used to enhance training value and audience understanding," Dreibelbis said. "Safety remains our top priority. All ordnance and pyrotechnics will be used under strict safety controls with emergency support on site."

Interstate 5, the 5 freeway in Carlsbad, traffic.jpg
Military
Fact Check: I-5 not closing in North County for Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration
Jacob Aere

Vice President JD Vance is attending the demonstration.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also planning to attend, according to a U.S. Department of Defense official, who is not authorized to comment publicly on the secretary's travel plans.

The event is part of the celebration of the Marines' 250th birthday, and begins what will be a year of semiquincentennial celebrations ahead of July 4, 2026.

A report Wednesday from partisan news site MeidasTouch said that the White House ordered the Navy to fire missiles from ships onto Camp Pendleton as part of Saturday's event. It kicked off a back-and-forth between California Democratic officials and the White House.

Early Thursday the Marines denied reports the event would result in closures on Interstate 5.

