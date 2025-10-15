Your guide to TwitchCon San Diego 2025: The panels, meetups and workshops worth streaming IRL

TwitchCon is back in San Diego for its 10th anniversary, taking place Oct. 17-19 at the San Diego Convention Center. The convention will be packed with streamers, fans and creators from around the world celebrating gaming, creativity and community.

The weekend is full of meet and greets, live games and vendors. There are also 14 different types of programming where attendees can network, learn how to be a better streamer, watch performances and explore Twitch culture. Here’s a look of some of the standout events and panels you don’t want to miss.

Friday, Oct. 17

Opening Ceremony

📍 Glitch Theater | 10:30 - 11:25 a.m.

The big kick off for everything Twitch. Attendees will hear updates from Twitch executives and see appearances from popular streamers like Jessu and TheSushiDragon. Not to mention the popular DJ and producer, Diplo, will be there.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Mary Kish, head of community at Twitch, speaks during TwitchCon's opening ceremony on Sept. 20, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Path to Partnership

📍 Creator Camp – Panels | 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Get tips and tricks from Twitch Ambassadors on what it takes to reach Partnership status — and what to avoid. A Q&A wraps up the session.

hard_mode: ft. Marvel Rivals*

📍 Twitch Arrivals Arena presented by State Farm | 2-6:30 p.m.

Watch streamers like Swagg, Abe, Necros and others face off in “Marvel Rivals,” one of the most popular games right now. Teams will battle it out all afternoon for the crown.

*Note: The hard_mode event will feature multiple back-to-back matchups throughout the afternoon, all taking place on the same stage. Each matchup will spotlight different players, including:



Swagg vs. Swifty ft. “Marvel Rivals” (2-3:30 p.m.)

Jay3 vs. Necros ft. “Marvel Rivals” (3:30-5 p.m.)

Abe vs. Foolish ft. “Marvel Rivals” (5-6:30 p.m.)

“GTA V” Community Meetup

📍 Community MeetUps 2/Time: 3:00 - 4:00 PM

Join other GTA fans to make friends, share your favorite moments from Los Santos and talk about the long-awaited drop of “GTA V1.”

Happy Little Accidents: A Bob Ross Paint-Along

📍 Frankerz Workshops | 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grab a paint brush and “find freedom on this canvas” at a Bob Ross paint-along, also celebrating the new Bob Ross Tycoon game. Art supplies are first come, first served.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS TwitchCon visitors take part in an official Bob Ross paint-along on Sept. 20, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Drag Showcase

📍 Glitch Theater | 4:30-6 p.m.

Watch drag queens dish it out at TwitchCon’s 10th annual Drag Showcase, with fan favorites Trixie Mattel and Pearl Teese as hosts.

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS Hosts of the TwitchCon drag show address the audience on Sept. 20, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

IRL Just Chatting & Travel Community Meetup

📍 Community MeetUps 2 | 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Curious about IRL streaming or want to meet more people who do it? Come to this meetup and learn about the IRL Twitch Creator Club from staff and members.

Clips, Engagement, and Discovery on Twitch

📍 Creator Camp –Tools | 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Chat with Twitch product staff and streamers to learn strategies for engaging with viewers on and off Twitch.

Makeup & Drag Transformation LIVE!

📍 FrankerZ Workshops | 3-4:30 p.m.

Join this interactive session led by drag queens such as DEERE to connect with other performers and get behind-the-scenes insight into performance- proof makeup.

Block Party

📍 San Diego Gaslamp Quarter | 7-10 p.m.

After a long day of nerding out, get your party on at the TwitchCon Block Party. There will be access to 20 participating food venues with karaoke, DJ booths, games and more. (Available with an additional purchase.)

Sunday, Oct. 19

ROBLOX Dress to Impress Live

📍 Glitch Theater | Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Special Twitch guests will compete head-to-head using thrifted clothes to construct high-fashion outfits. Will they eat or will they flop? You’ll be the judge.

ExtraEmily’s Win It in a Minute

📍 Glitch Theater | 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Popular streamer ExtraEmily pits four streamers against each other in one-minute mini games. TwitchCon’s website says “there will be chaos.”

Elma González Lima Brandão

/ KPBS Twitch streamer Aimsey, wearing a striped shirt, starts an impromptu meet and greet with fans at TwitchCon on Oct. 9, 2022.

Using Ads to Your Advantage

📍 Creator Camp–Tools | 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Ads might be annoying, but they are an important part of streamer’s monetization toolkit. Meet with Twitch’s product team about best practices and how to make ads work for you.

Crafting Nightmares: A Little Nightmares Crafting Hour

📍 FrankerZ Workshops | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Horror fans unite for this hands-on crafting experience inspired by the “Little Nightmares” franchise. It will be a frightfully fun time.