Author of California reparations bill talks about what’s next

The creation of a Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery in California is a first-in-the-nation step toward moving reparations from theory to reality.

State Sen. Akilah Weber Pierson (D-CA 39) authored the bill, which was signed into law Friday.

“In a time where many people in many states are doing things that are contrary to what we know in our hearts and our souls is the right thing to do, it is our moral obligation to continue to move in the right direction. And with the governor signing SB 518 , that is us acting on our moral obligation to do the right thing,” she said.

It took more than a century and a half since emancipation for a state to begin an official process toward comprehensive reparations. But Weber Pierson said once California got the ball rolling, it rolled fast.

The state established a reparations task force in 2020. The task force issued more than 100 recommendations in 2023.

Now, the state will create the bureau. Weber Pierson called it a “home base” for running the state’s reparations programs.

The first step is for the governor to select a director. She anticipates the search process will take six months to a year.

“We want to ensure that the person that is selected, that the governor selects, really understands the role, their historic role and that they have a true vision for where the Bureau will go and how it will move,” she said.

The legislature estimated the bureau will cost tens to hundreds of millions of dollars to operate, at a time when California is running a budget deficit in the billions.

“You know, even in my head, I'm like, ‘These are tough financial times.’ But the reality is, is that we cannot afford to not do it. The cost to California, the cost to Californians for continuing to not repair the harm in the past is far too great,” she said. “We all live together. We all work together. If we don't all rise, then we will all fall.”

The Gov. Gavin Newsom has until midnight Monday to sign three other reparations bills, including one to fund California State University (CSU) system to develop a system to confirm who qualifies as descendants.

Weber Pierson said the funding for that bill has already been voted on, which is “often the biggest hurdle.”

“I am in full hope and anticipation that that bill will be signed,” said Weber Pierson. “We've worked very closely with, not only other members of the California Legislative Black Caucus and advocates, but also very closely with the governor's office.”

Weber Pierson said the CSU will have three years to develop that system.