KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Our City’s Canine Ambassador

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ before the broadcast premiere!

Watch Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. + Friday, Oct. 17 at 10:30 + Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. + Monday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Our city’s Canine Ambassador and everybody’s downtown friend in the late 1880s has his photo all around The Gaslamp. How getting here in the 1920s by car over the Torrey Pines Grade was a real challenge. You’ll see why.

Ken Kramer How getting here in the 1920s by car over the Torrey Pines Grade was a real challenge.

Ken Kramer We pay tribute to the mostly forgotten Pacific Islander who first imagined San Diego’s downtown.

We pay tribute to the mostly forgotten Pacific Islander who first imagined San Diego’s downtown; hear about the "Floral Face Off” election that changed a symbol of our city, and see how San Diego’s unofficial ambassador won the hearts of everybody in the 1880s. Plus, things you’ve sent in to see and more!

Ken Kramer Hear about the "Floral Face Off” election that changed a symbol of our city. Ken Kramer (left)

About The Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Watch on Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.