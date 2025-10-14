Give Now
Quality of Life

Showers, gusty winds continue in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published October 14, 2025 at 8:09 AM PDT
Rain drops are seen on a car window in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Dec. 14, 2021.
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
Rain drops are seen on a car window in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Dec. 14, 2021.

Heavy rain was expected to spread eastward across San Diego County Tuesday, with strong gusts this morning, but warmer weather should creep in by midweek into the weekend, forecasters said.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for coastal and valley areas, including Oceanside, Poway, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Vista, San Diego, Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, Escondido, La Mesa, Santee and El Cajon.

Officials said to be cautious of unsecured objects, tree limbs that could be blown down and possible power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

The mountains should see some afternoon showers, with highs ranging from the 50s to 60s, while deserts could also see chances of showers. Highs will be in the 70s.

Downtown San Diego expected a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m., with a high near 67 and gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet and water temperature 62 to 64 degrees, the NWS said.

A small craft advisory will remain in effect until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 10 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Marine forecasters said "strong southerly winds will continue this morning in advance of a front that will move west to east through the coastal waters from late morning through afternoon and create conditions hazardous for small craft."

Any thunderstorm could produce briefly gusty, erratic winds, choppy seas and lightning, they added.

Forecasters predicted inland warming for the weekend as marine layer clouds and fog return to the coastal areas.

No additional hazardous marine conditions are expected Tuesday evening through Saturday.

Quality of Life Weather

