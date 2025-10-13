Give Now
Quality of Life

Showers, gusty winds coming to San Diego County on Tuesday

By City News Service
Published October 13, 2025 at 7:55 AM PDT
Rain drops are shown on a car window with palm trees in the background on March 6, 2024.
Brenden Tuccinardi
/
KPBS
Rain drops are shown on a car window with palm trees in the background on March 6, 2024.

A brief but substantial storm is expected to bring showers and strong winds to San Diego County as early as Monday night, with the bulk of the system hitting on Tuesday.

"A low pressure system moving southward along the West Coast will bring stronger onshore winds Monday into Tuesday night, along with showers from the coast to the mountains Monday night into Tuesday night," the National Weather Service reported.

By late Monday, strong wind gusts were expected for the mountains and deserts with gusts between 30 to 40 mph and exceeding 55 mph in the wind-prone passes and slopes.

The system is also expected to bring in colder air, chances of showers and high-elevation snow Monday night. Precipitation is expected to begin Monday night and last through Tuesday night, with rainfall rates possibly exceeding a quarter-inch per hour.

Tuesday's temperatures will cool considerably, with a high of 68 predicted for downtown San Diego.

By Wednesday night the rain will have moved on and temperatures will begin warming up again throughout the county after that.

"For next weekend the warming continues inland while marine layer clouds and fog return to the coastal areas," the NWS predicted.

Tags

Quality of Life Weather

