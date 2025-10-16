Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:09 PM PDT
The third Installments of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK hosted by Aaron Tang of UC Davis School of Law. Filmed on location at the National Historical Society in New York City on 9/21/2025 by Mark Manucci
GBH
The third Installments of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK hosted by Aaron Tang of UC Davis School of Law. Filmed on location at the National Historical Society in New York City on 9/21/2025 by Mark Manucci

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2

Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma—disinformation about a controversial school board decision spreading rapidly on social media—a panel of experts grapples with what is true, and what truth even means today.

BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

ALSO AVAILABLE TO STREAM NOW:

Watch BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "A Power Play" - The episode sparks civil dialogue in polarized times. Guided by UC Davis Law Professor Aaron Tang, a diverse panel explores ethical dilemmas in a fictional tale of executive power—told through two fictional U.S. Presidents from opposing parties. Complex, timely, and thought-provoking.

BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play – Preview

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News