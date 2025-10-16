Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

North Park Book Fair pivots to pop-up — with the help of a local cidery

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter/Host, The Finest
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:47 PM PDT
After street closure permits were canceled last-minute, the North Park Book Fair comes back this Saturday in pop-up form. KPBS Arts Reporter Julia Dixon Evans says the switch rallied the creative community.

Taste of the Book Fair
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

  • Bivouac Adventure Lodge, 3980 30th St.
  • Verbatim Books, 3793 30th St.
  • Bargain Center parking lot, North Park Way and Ray St.
  • Subterranean Coffee, 3764 30th St.

A beloved neighborhood book fair that was nearly canceled gave a local cidery a chance to fulfill a vision: becoming a true "third place."

"I always told my friends I wanted them to write a book here, or I hope somebody writes the next great screenplay," said Lara Worm, owner of Bivouac Ciderworks.

Worm first heard that the North Park Book Fair was in jeopardy from her sister, local paranormal romance author Heather Nix.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Instead of seeing thousands of book lovers left stranded due to construction and permit issues, she offered up the Bivouac Adventure Lodge space on 30th Street. While the space is roomy, it's no match for a street fair. But, she says, they're ready to embrace the chaos.

Lara Worm, owner of Bivouac Ciderworks, is shown on Oct. 14, 2025, drinking their seasonal pumpkin spice-style cider, Cat's Paw. A non-alcoholic Cat's Paw is also available.
Julia Dixon Evans
Lara Worm, owner of Bivouac Ciderworks, drinks the seasonal pumpkin spice-style cider, Cat's Paw, on Oct. 14, 2025. A nonalcoholic version is also available.

"We're here to have fun. We're going to meet some authors, we're going to have some cider … it's not the most structured, it's not the most planned, there's not tickets. So I would say anybody who's planning to come in, come with an open mind," Worm said.

Bivouac opened eight years ago, and last year expanded with the addition of the Adventure Lodge — a bright, spacious-yet-cozy cafe, restaurant and bar modeled after a glamping yurt. The Adventure Lodge serves food, including brunch, with a full cafe — plus, of course, all of Bivouac’s ciders and a selection of brandy-based cocktails.

For Worm, the addition was a step toward what she wants from her work.

"The whole key of the space is to be a community center space. Of course, we're a cider bar and we have a coffee shop and we sell food and we sell cider to go," she said. "But really, I love creating a hub for artists and writers and community members. My real focus was to get people to slow down a little bit, get to know their neighbors and have organic conversations with people that they might not hang out with and in a different place or in a different time."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Patrons browse through books at the summer North Park book fair, July 17, 2021.
North Park Main Street
Patrons browse books at the North Park Book Fair on July 17, 2021.

On its new date, the mini version of the fair — dubbed Taste of the Book Fair — is spread across several hubs in North Park. Authors will gather for mingling and signings at Bivouac; artists and crafters will set up at Verbatim Books; and bookstores, small presses and zine makers will fill the Bargain Center parking lot, adjacent to Verbatim. Recently added is Subterranean Coffee, which will host romance writers in a "smut author alley."

Worm says North Park is a creative, collaborative neighborhood and she sees her space — and this book fair — as a way to capture and celebrate that spirit.

"I think you see it in a lot of other great cities in the world where there are third places or city centers or cafes or plazas where artists are going, where kids are going, where dogs are going, where people drinking are going, where well, people are going — all of the things we know are occurring in society. But they all happen in one place and they coexist peacefully. We don't have a ton of that in San Diego," Worm said.

Tags

Arts & Culture BooksFood
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News