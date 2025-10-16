KPBS wants to know: How would rising health insurance costs affect you?

Nearly two million Californians who get their health insurance through Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces could soon see their monthly premiums rise unless Congress extends federal tax credits scheduled to expire on Dec. 31.

Covered California, the state’s ACA marketplace, is notifying enrollees this week, including about 146,000 in San Diego County, that their premiums may sharply increase next year. Open enrollment for 2026 health plans starts Nov. 1. Without the federal subsidies, some people could pay double for the same coverage starting in 2026.

The debate over whether to extend the tax credits is fueling the federal government shutdown. Analysts warn that if the enhanced subsidies expire, millions of people nationwide could lose their health care coverage.

Are you enrolled in Covered California? Have you received a notice about possible cost increases for next year? KPBS wants to hear from people enrolled in Covered California about how rising health insurance premiums could affect them and their families. Let us know in the form below.