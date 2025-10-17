Give Now
TwitchCon 2025 kicks off in San Diego

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:55 PM PDT
A large flashy TwitchCon sign welcomes attendees into the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
Brenden Tuccinardi
/
KPBS
During Diplo's set at the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony, attendees danced to EDM music on Oct. 17, 2025.

TwitchCon 2025 kicks off with high energy as the convention celebrates its 10th anniversary. Many of those years took place right here in San Diego.

The convention focuses on everything from video games and technology to live streaming and pop culture.

While this isn't quite the size of Comic-Con, it's still a large-scale event that brings in people from all over the country and beyond.

Well known musician Diplo kicked things off by DJing at the convention this morning. We caught up with him after his set.

“I’m a very mid streamer, I'm just kind of doing my thing,” said Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Pentz. “But it’s fun to be part of it. I live such a crazy life, it's kind of cool to have people tapped in for some of the adventures. And I'm learning about everything, I didn't know about this creator's side of Twitch either, so it's amazing stuff going on right here.”

TwitchCon attendees get ready to watch the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. This is the 10th year of the livestreaming convention.
1 of 20
Attendees stream onto the convention floor of TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
2 of 20
Attendees snap photos and take in the convention floor at TwitchCon in downtown San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025.
3 of 20
A crowd of TwitchCon attendees jumps and cheers during Diplo's set at the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony in downtown San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025.
4 of 20
Diplo warms up the crowd with a DJ set at the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
5 of 20
During Diplo's set at the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony attendees danced to EDM music on Oct. 17, 2025.
6 of 20
Twitch CEO Dan Clancy makes product announcements at the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. Clancy revealed the platform was moving forward with dual-format streaming (landscape and vertical video) streaming, among other updates to the platform.
7 of 20
Musician and artists Diplo welcomes attendees on the San Diego Convention Center floor at TwitchCon on Oct. 17, 2025.
8 of 20
A trio of musicians perform popular themes from anime at TwitchCon in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025.
9 of 20
Thousands of TwitchCon attendees meander around the exhibit hall floor at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
10 of 20
Thousands of TwitchCon attendees wander around the main exhibit hall at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
11 of 20
TwtichCon
12 of 20
A drag performer and streamer plays a video game on the TwitchCon exhibit floor at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
13 of 20
A convention attendee plays a driving game at the Revolution of Gaming booth at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025.
14 of 20
A convention attendee plays a claw maching game in the main exhibit hall of the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
15 of 20
Crewmembers prepare the Twitch Rivals Arena for an esports tournament at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025.
16 of 20
Seats at the Twitch Rivals Arena sit empty at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. Throughout TwitchCon esport athletes will compete several gaming tournaments.
17 of 20
A convention attendee livestreams as he walks through the main exhibit hall at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025.
18 of 20
A convention attendees streams while waiting in line for a meet and greet with the popular vtuber, Ironmouse, at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. A vtuber, or virtual YouTuber, uses a digital avatar to create content on Twitch.
19 of 20
Ironmouse, a popular vtuber, meets fans at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. Vtubers use a digital avatar to create content online.
20 of 20
KPBS also spoke to other streamers on TwitchCon’s first day, like Ace Watkins, who streams under the username “WakeUpAce_.”

“What I just heard about partnership and different things that are happening with Twitch, it seems very inspiring and makes me want to keep streaming on Twitch and keep going,” Watkins said.

Announcements were made earlier this morning during the TwitchCon kickoff — that included new dual format streaming for both horizontal and vertical video on Twitch, plus a bunch of new AI-based features to help streamers on the platform.

TwitchCon runs Friday through Sunday and the annual event will be held in San Diego through 2028.

Arts & Culture MusicSan DiegoTwitchConVisual Arts
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
