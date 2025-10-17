TwitchCon 2025 kicks off in San Diego

TwitchCon 2025 kicks off with high energy as the convention celebrates its 10th anniversary. Many of those years took place right here in San Diego.

The convention focuses on everything from video games and technology to live streaming and pop culture.

While this isn't quite the size of Comic-Con, it's still a large-scale event that brings in people from all over the country and beyond.

Well known musician Diplo kicked things off by DJing at the convention this morning. We caught up with him after his set.

“I’m a very mid streamer, I'm just kind of doing my thing,” said Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Pentz. “But it’s fun to be part of it. I live such a crazy life, it's kind of cool to have people tapped in for some of the adventures. And I'm learning about everything, I didn't know about this creator's side of Twitch either, so it's amazing stuff going on right here.”

KPBS also spoke to other streamers on TwitchCon’s first day, like Ace Watkins, who streams under the username “WakeUpAce_.”

“What I just heard about partnership and different things that are happening with Twitch, it seems very inspiring and makes me want to keep streaming on Twitch and keep going,” Watkins said.

Announcements were made earlier this morning during the TwitchCon kickoff — that included new dual format streaming for both horizontal and vertical video on Twitch, plus a bunch of new AI-based features to help streamers on the platform.

TwitchCon runs Friday through Sunday and the annual event will be held in San Diego through 2028.

