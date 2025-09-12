Special Report: An Unexpected Home

Hello, friends!

We have a couple of special reports focusing on current issues facing the borderlands: migration.

Migration is a contentious and polarizing topic that pundits often use to score political points against their opponents, often overlooking the real stories of people caught in the middle of this deeply entrenched debate. These stories of hope and resilience remind us of the importance of seeing others as human beings. Human beings with dreams and aspirations are just like anyone else.

In today's special report, we spotlight Laura Pavon, a staff member at one of Tijuana's busiest shelters, Casa del Migrante . Laura shares her journey to Tijuana, discussing the pivotal moments that inspired her to help migrants and how she assists new arrivals in finding a new home.

We also delve into the significant impact she's had on the shelter, both in everyday situations and during crises, such as when the CBP One app was shut down.

Stay tuned!

