Port of Entry short - 2025 Year in Review

Hey friends!

2025 was a busy year for us! We featured some truly memorable stories that we were thrilled to share with you:

From the excitement of having your own MLS soccer franchise , to the touching journey of a displaced woman trying to reunite with her family , to the innovative approaches environmentalists are developing to tackle everyday challenges .

What we didn't get to share with you was how many public engagements we participated in last year — with presentations both north and south of the border.

It was a memorable experience to meet some of you in person and hang out with great friends.

To share these experiences with you, we've put together a short video where we talk about these appearances and share some behind-the-scenes footage.

Welcome to another Port of Entry short — hope you enjoy it!

Hola compitas!

2025 fue un año súper ocupado para nosotros!

Presentamos algunas historias verdaderamente memorables que nos entusiasmó compartir con ustedes: desde la emoción de tener tu propia franquicia de fútbol de la MLS hasta el conmovedor viaje de una mujer desplazada tratando de reunirse con su familia , hasta las innovaciones que unos ambientalistas están desarrollando para enfrentar los desafíos cotidianos.

Lo que no llegamos a compartir con ustedes es la cantidad de presentaciones en los que participamos este año, con presentaciones tanto al norte como al sur de la frontera.

Fue memorable conocer a algunos de ustedes en persona y al igual pasar tiempo con grandes amigos.

Para compartir estas experiencias con ustedes, hemos preparado un corto video donde hablamos sobre estas apariciones y compartimos algunos videos detrás de cámaras. Bienvenidos a otro corto de "Port of Entry" — ¡esperamos que lo disfruten!

About Season 6

Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.

This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.

From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!

Listen in and join us!

Credits

Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González

Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco

Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos

Editor: Chrissy Nguyen

Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco

Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp

