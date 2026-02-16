Winter storm expected to arrive in San Diego Monday afternoon

Periods of rain, wind, and mountain snow are expected Monday through Thursday in San Diego County, with a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon through early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm will bring widespread heavy snow to the mountains above 6,000 feet, creating hazardous travel conditions through Thursday in local mountains, the NWS said. Snow levels as low as 3,500 to 4,000 feet are expected Wednesday night and may result in light accumulations along Interstate 8.

Gusty south to west winds are expected Monday from the coast to the deserts, with stronger and potentially damaging west winds along the mountain crests and adjacent desert slopes Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, forecasters said.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected below the snow level and ponding of water on roads and minor street flooding in urban areas is possible, especially the San Diego River through Mission Valley.

The incoming storm will generate strong winds with high and choppy seas beginning Monday, weakening a bit on Tuesday before increasing again on Wednesday, prevailing into Thursday night, the NWS said.

Increasing westerly swells will produce large breaking waves up to 8- 12 feet on most beaches across San Diego County from Monday afternoon through Friday morning. Widespread, strong rip currents are also likely with the waves and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. A high surf advisory is in effect.

A wind advisory has been issued from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County coastal areas and inland valleys. A high surf advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Thursday for coastal areas.

Lower elevation snow is possible Wednesday evening into Thursday, potentially as low as 3,500 feet Wednesday night. Chances of precipitation were expected to taper off Thursday into next weekend.