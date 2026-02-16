Presidents Day closures scheduled for Monday

Today is a local, state and federal holiday for Presidents Day, meaning schools and most government offices will be closed across San Diego County.

Schools will not be in session for elementary, middle, high school and college students. Government offices will be closed as well as state and federal courts, city and county branch libraries and post offices. There will be no regular U.S. mail delivery.

There will be no trading in the stock markets and banks will be closed except for ATMs.

All city of San Diego recreation centers and swimming pools will be closed, with the exception of Balboa Park. Public buildings such as the Botanical Building, Municipal Gym, and Balboa Park Activity Center will be closed. Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.

County-operated community centers will be closed in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley, 4S Ranch, and Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool.

All county animal shelters will be closed, though emergency response will remain available.

Public transit buses and trolleys will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Curbside pickup for city-served customers typically continues as scheduled, but the scheduling may vary depending on the service provider.

Most city and county parks, campgrounds and golf courses will remain open, though holiday rates may apply to golf.

In the city of San Diego, parking meters and time-restricted zones are generally not enforced, but motorists should check for signs in specific areas.

All patrol stations and substations of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office will be closed Monday, but emergency services will continue as usual.

Presidents Day, officially recognized by the federal government as Washington's Birthday, is a U.S. federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February to honor the life and legacy of the nation's first president, George Washington. The holiday typically celebrates all U.S. presidents, particularly including Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12. Washington was born on Feb. 22.