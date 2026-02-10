Premieres Monday, Feb. 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Kayla Brown for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Aimee Pflieger (right) appraises an Abraham Lincoln campaign button, ca. 1860, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 16 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

See a bounty of booty from ROADSHOW's first-ever visit to Maine including a Cartier sapphire pendant, ca. 1915, a 1963 C. F. Martin D-28 guitar and case and a Paul Revere Jr. silver pitcher & diary, ca. 1775. Which is the hour's big find?

Meredith Nierman for GBH, ©2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Reid Dunavant (left) appraises a Paul Revere Jr. silver pitcher with diary, ca.1775, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 16 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

