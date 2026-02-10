Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1

Published February 10, 2026 at 3:30 PM PST
John Delaney (right) appraises a J.E. Caldwell bracket clock, ca. 1880, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1" premieres Monday, February 16 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
John Delaney (right) appraises a J.E. Caldwell bracket clock, ca. 1880, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 16 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Feb. 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Aimee Pflieger (right) appraises an Abraham Lincoln campaign button, ca. 1860, in Boothbay, ME.
Kayla Brown for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Aimee Pflieger (right) appraises an Abraham Lincoln campaign button, ca. 1860, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 16 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

See a bounty of booty from ROADSHOW's first-ever visit to Maine including a Cartier sapphire pendant, ca. 1915, a 1963 C. F. Martin D-28 guitar and case and a Paul Revere Jr. silver pitcher & diary, ca. 1775. Which is the hour's big find?

Reid Dunavant (left) appraises a Paul Revere Jr. silver pitcher with diary, ca.1775, in Boothbay, Maine.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, ©2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Reid Dunavant (left) appraises a Paul Revere Jr. silver pitcher with diary, ca.1775, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 16 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Abe Lange (right) appraises a Levi's Type 1 denim jacket, ca. 1940, in Boothbay, Maine.
Michael Breton for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Abe Lange (right) appraises a Levi’s Type 1 denim jacket, ca. 1940, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, February 16 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

