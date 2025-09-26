Special Report: Illegal by Decree

Hello, friends!

We have a couple of special reports focusing on current issues facing the borderlands: migration.

Migration is a contentious and polarizing topic that pundits often use to score political points against their opponents, often overlooking the real stories of people caught in the middle of this deeply entrenched debate. These stories of hope and resilience remind us of the importance of seeing others as human beings. Human beings with dreams and aspirations are just like anyone else.

In this second and final installment of our special report series, we sit down with a Venezuelan exile whom we are referring to as Chama. Chama entered the U.S. legally in 2022, following policies set by President Joe Biden's administration.

No, Chama is not her real name. She agreed to be interviewed on the condition that Port of Entry does not reveal her identity, as she lacks legal status and fears deportation from the U.S.

Fast forward to 2025, Chama became one of hundreds of thousands of migrants who lost their legal status due to an executive order by President Donald Trump. As a result, she now lives in the shadows, undocumented.

Today's episode delves into the first chapter of Chama's migrant journey—her odyssey out of Venezuela and her determination to reunite with her family via Tijuana.

Part 2 will explore her path into the United States, the herculean effort to do it the legal way, and how, despite all her efforts, the system ultimately failed her.

You won't want to miss this incredible story of perseverance.

