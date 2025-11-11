The Port of San Diego announced the nation’s first shore-powered roll-on/roll-off vessel to reduce emissions.

The Port of San Diego and Pasha Automotive Services today announced a shore-powered roll-on/roll-off vessel intended to reduce emissions, the first of its kind in the United States.

Pasha Hawaii's MV Jean Anne is a U.S.-built, owned and crewed vessel designed exclusively for transporting vehicles — hence the name, roll-on/roll- off. It operates bringing vehicles and heavy machinery between San Diego and Honolulu.

It uses shore power — from the local power grid — rather than diesel fuel while at berth, reducing the release of air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, diesel particulate matter and greenhouse gas emissions, according to the port. The MV Marjorie C is another Pasha-owned ship soon to use shore power in San Diego.

"This accomplishment cannot be understated — it means healthier and happier people and families in National City and is a testament to how real progress is anchored in our commitment to the well-being of our neighboring communities, our workforce, and the generations who will follow," said Danielle Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. "Pasha and the Port are investing in a healthier, more vibrant future. Together, we are building a more sustainable port — one that puts people first and sets a bold example for doing good business while achieving health equity for all."

Pasha Automotive Services is an independent subsidiary of The Pasha Group. The conglomerate also uses all-electric car haulers at National City Marine Terminal, also a first for an American port.

"This milestone reflects Pasha and the port's joint commitment to sustainability and partnership," said George Pasha, IV, president and CEO of The Pasha Group. "We invested in outfitting the Jean Anne and the Marjorie C earlier this year to enable shore power connections, and this successful commissioning is a meaningful step toward reducing emissions. We're proud to collaborate with the Port of San Diego on this initiative and look forward to expanding shore power capabilities at the terminal."

The Port of San Diego added the single shore power plug at the National City Marine Terminal for $6.6 million, which included $2.5 million in grant funding from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust for California, administered by the California Air Resources Board.

According to the port, all four of its marine terminals — two cargo facilities at the National City and Tenth Avenue Marine Terminals, and two cruise terminals at B Street and Broadway Piers — have shore power available.

Using power from the electric grid to reduce emissions is part of its Maritime Clean Air Strategy, which "aims to improve environmental and public health through cleaner air while also supporting efficient, modern and sustainable maritime operations," particularly focused on ocean-going vessels.

Additionally, the port now satisfies CARB's regulation require ro-ro vessels to either use shore power or an exhaust capture system. The port now has both at the National City terminal.