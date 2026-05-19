Ways to help or get help in the wake of the Islamic Center shooting

A shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont on Monday left five dead.

The victims have been identified as Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad. Abdullah was the center's security guard and officials said his actions were heroic. .

Two teenage suspects were found dead near the center with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

As the community mourns the lives lost, many are asking how they can help. KPBS has compiled a list of ways to support the impacted families, including donation funds organized by the center. We have also gathered mental health, legal, and crisis resources for anyone who needs support right now.

Donations

Islamic Center of San Diego Support Fund

The Islamic Center of San Diego has established the Official ICSD Victim & Family Support Fund for individuals and families impacted by the shooting incident at the ICSD masjid campus. This fund will help provide direct assistance and recovery support for those affected, according to the center.

Fundraiser for the victims

This fundraiser is organized by CAIR-San Diego together with the Islamic Center of San Diego. Funds will cover funeral costs, immediate household needs, children's education, long-term financial stability for surviving spouses and trauma counseling for those left behind.



Legal aid

San Diego County District Attorney Victim Services

Impacted community members including but not limited to victims, parents, students and employees of the Islamic Center of San Diego, can receive services from the San Diego District Attorney’s Victim Services line at 619-531-4041.



Mental health resources

Helping children cope with gun violence

Sandy Hook Promise provides trauma-informed guidance on how to talk to your children about tragedy and how to process feelings.

Resources for Educators, families to discuss mass shootings in the community

San Diego County Office of Education offers general mental health resources and guidance on how to talk to children about mass shootings and how to manage your own feelings.

Hate crimes hotline

California vs. Hate is a statewide hotline and online reporting system that helps connect victims of hate crimes and hate incidents with resources, including legal aid, counseling and mental health support. The service is free, confidential and available throughout California. Contact them at: 833-8-NO-HATE (833-866-4283)

Suicide and crisis hotline

For 24-hour, toll-free support, the Disaster Distress Helpline is a national hotline dedicated to providing support to people experiencing a crisis.