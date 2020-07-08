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Virtual Events Archive

Welcome to the KPBS Producers Club Virtual Events Archive! Here, you'll find recordings of all our past events, both virtual and in-person. Simply scroll down to access the videos hosted on YouTube, and click to relive insightful discussions and presentations.

Whether you missed a previous event or want to revisit a conversation, our archive is your go-to resource for learning and growth as a producer. Don't wait, dive into our virtual events archive today!

View all of our past in-person and virtual events
Past in-person events
  • PC Past in-person events May 2022
    PC Past in-person events: May 2022
    Join us on opening night of the GI Film Festival, for three films highlighting local filmmakers, stories and heroes. The evening also features a hosted reception, post-screening discussion, and lots of opportunities to connect. Limited to 25 pairs. First come, first served.
  • PC Past in-person events April 2023
    PC Past in-person events: April 2023
    Join us for a special evening with renowned Mexican chef Pati Jinich, from PBS series Pati's Mexican Table and La Frontera with Pati Jinich. Pati will be with us for the night to share insights and behind the scenes look into the upcoming season of La Frontera, and her many other works. Reception and refreshments will be hosted at Coasterra's ocean-side terrace with breath taking views of the San Diego skyline. This will be a memorable night you will not want to miss!
  • PC Past in-person events March 2023
    PC Past in-person events: March 2023
    Welcome the Spring with KPBS at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center. Producers Club Members will have the opportunity to visit and tour this lovely community garden and engage in fun hands-on activities. You will get a chance to learn easy gardening techniques as well as learn about cooking healthy and fresh food for yourself and your family. Join us and experience this local gem and get to learn more about the various programs they offer throughout the year.
  • PC Past in-person events: February 2023
    PC Past in-person events: February 2023
    Join Producers Club members for an exclusive opportunity to see The Outsiders at the La Jolla Playhouse and enjoy a pre-reception prior to the show.

    The story that defined a generation is reimagined as a groundbreaking musical. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.
  • PC Past in-person events January 2023
    PC Past in-person events: January 2023
    KPBS Producers Club Members have the opportunity to get a private viewing of the contemporary Mexican artist’s latest exhibition at The San Diego Museum of Art. This in-person event features a short reception with breakfast. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the exhibition.
  • Join KPBS for an evening with the host of "The World," Marco Werman.
    PC Past in-person events: December 2022
    Join KPBS for an evening with the host of "The World," Marco Werman.

    KPBS Producers Club Members have the opportunity to hear from Marco Werman, host of “The World.” This in-person event features a short reception with food and beverage followed by a conversation between KPBS Metro Reporter Andrew Bowen and Marco Werman about how “The World” is produced, special reports, and upcoming series.
  • Photo of fellow Producers Club members for brunch with NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans.
    PC Past in-person events: October 2022
    Producers Club Brunch with Eric Deggans

    Join fellow Producers Club members for brunch with NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans. Enjoy an outdoor brunch in the company of fellow Producers Club members and KPBS staff, followed by an interview by Jade Hindmon with Eric Deggans, along with questions from the audience.
Producers Club Event Photography of event
Producers Club Event Photography of event
Producers Club Event Photography of event

Become a Producers Club Member Today!

As a Producers Club member, you'll join a distinguished group of KPBS supporters who are invested in the future of public broadcasting. Not only will you have the opportunity to strengthen the impact of our programming, but you'll also be able to engage with our team and other Producers Club members to provide valuable feedback and insights.

Your support as a Producers Club member enables KPBS to develop new programs, expand our vision of excellence, and serve our communities with the highest quality content. So why wait? Join the elite circle of KPBS supporters today and experience the benefits of being a Producers Club member!

Virtual Events

  • 3/14/24 KPBS Producers Club FRONTLINE Event
    Conversation between FRONTLINE executive producer and editor-in-chief Raney Aronson-Rath and KPBS Evening Edition host Maya Trabulsi.
  • 10/19/23 KPBS Producers Club with Stephanie Sy
    Conversation between PBS NewsHour correspondent Stephanie Sy and KPBS reporter Matt Hoffman.
  • 12/1/22 Virtual Preview of Call the Midwife Holiday Special
    Directors Club and Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive preview of the Call the Midwife Holiday Special, followed by a Q&A with select stars. Watch the recording here.
  • 06/30/22 Virtual Event with Rick Steves
    Directors Club and Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive virtual event with world-renowned TV personality and America’s leading authority on European travel Rick Steves.
  • 03/16/22 Virtual KPBS Newsroom Event
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from KPBS reporters Matt Hoffman (Health), Cristina Kim (Social Justice), and M.G. Perez (Education) to learn about the news beats most impacted by the pandemic.
  • 03/04/22 Virtual KPBS Insider Event Featuring "Crossing South"
    This KPBS Insider event features a preview of selections from season 11 of “Crossing South.” Host Jorge Meraz and Producer Steven Javitz give KPBS members a sneak peek of the season and share behind the scenes stories.
  • 01/26/22 Virtual Event with David Brancaccio
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Host and Senior Editor of "Marketplace Morning Report" David Brancaccio give insight into the pandemic economy, inflation, and cryptocurrency.
  • 12/07/21 Virtual Event with Fred Kaufman
    Producers Club and Directors Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Executive Producer of "Nature" Fred Kaufman give a behind-the-scenes look into the show's 40th season.
    NOTE: Clips shown during the event have been edited out of this recording due to copyright limitations.
  • 11/03/21 Virtual Event with Raney Aronson-Rath
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from Executive Producer of FRONTLINE Raney Aronson-Rath and get a behind-the-scenes look into the show.
  • 10/13/21 Virtual Event with Yamiche Alcindor
    Dive into an immersive virtual world of captivating events with KPBS Video Virtual Events Archive, exclusively available on KPBS Producers Club. Experience a diverse collection of thought-provoking discussions, mesmerizing performances, and engaging interviews, all at your fingertips. Unlock a wealth of knowledge, entertainment, and inspiration with this exclusive archive. Join KPBS Producers Club and explore a digital treasure trove of extraordinary experiences.
  • 09/27/21 Virtual Event with Pati Jinich
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear chef extraordinaire and TV host Pati Jinich give insight into her long-running PBS series “Pati’s Mexican Table” and her 2-part special “La Frontera.”
  • 08/26/21 Virtual Event with Scott Horsley
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley talk about the pandemic economy and what's being projected for the future. You can catch the webinar recording above.
  • 07/13/21 Virtual Event with NPR's "Throughline"
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS Interim General Manager for Content John Decker moderate a panel discussion between co-hosts of "Throughline" Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei.
  • 06/24/21 Virtual KPBS "Midday Edition" Behind-the-Scenes Event
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS "Midday Edition" senior producer Megan Burke moderate a panel discussion with KPBS "Midday Edition" co-hosts Jade Hindman and Maureen Cavanaugh.
  • 05/26/21 Virtual Event in Partnership with GI Film Festival San Diego
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from a panel of directors whose films were nominated for best documentary feature during the 2021 GI Film Festival San Diego. KPBS Arts & Culture reporter Beth Accomando moderated a panel discussion with director of "Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation" Richard Lui, director of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom" Christian Taylor and director of "UNITED WE HEAL" Ryan Welch.
  • 04/22/21: Virtual Event with California Center for the Arts, Escondido
    Producers Club members were invited to hear from an exclusive panel of art experts and got an inside look into the Oil Painters of America thirtieth national juried exhibition of traditional oils. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor & Producer Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Associate Director of Museum & Visual Arts Beth Marino, local Oil Painters of America artist Jeffrey Watts, and Oil Painters of America President Suzie Baker.
  • 03/25/2021: Virtual Event with Lisa Desjardins
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with "PBS NewsHour" Correspondent Lisa Desjardins.
  • 01/21/2021: Meet the General Manager Virtual Event
    Producers Club members enjoyed an event with KPBS Interim General Manager Nancy Worlie and got an inside look into what the station's plans are for the year ahead.
  • 12/08/2020: Virtual Farewell Event for Tom Karlo
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive farewell event for former KPBS General Manager Tom Karlo. Check out the webinar recording below!
  • 11/18/2020: Ken Kramer of Ken Kramer's About San Diego.
    This was our annual Planned Giving Celebration for members who have included KPBS in their estate plans. It was not a Producers Club event, but I thought the conversation between Ken and Tom Karlo was entertaining enough to share with you!
  • 09/17/2020: Robin Young, co-host of NPR's Here & Now
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with co-host of Here and Now, Robin Young.
  • 08/07/2020: Theatre Corner Panel Discussion
    Theatre Corner is a KPBS interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the national theatre scene, both on the stage and in the seats. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Michael Taylor, host of Theatre Corner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, executive producer and actor, and L. Peter Callender, artistic director of the African-American Shakespeare Company. If you missed this event or would like to re-watch it, please find the recording below.
  • 07/09/2020: Virtual Event with La Jolla Institute for Immunology
    Researchers Alessandro Sette and Shane Crotty, both professors at the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, found COVID-19 infection produces a strong T cell response. Learn from the scientists themselves why this is good news in the worldwide race to develop a vaccine against the deadly disease.
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