Events Archive
05/22/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era
Producers Club members enjoyed a private screening of Downton Abbey: A New Era at the Angelika Film Center.
05/12/2022: Preview of "Expedition Baja"
Producers Club members got a first look into the San Diego Natural History Museum's newest exhibit, "Expedition Baja" and enjoyed a moderated conversation with KPBS environment reporter Erik Anderson, the Nat's curator of botany Dr. Jon Rebman, and curator of herpetology Dr. Bradford Hollingworth.
04/07/2022: Theatre Night at La Jolla Playhouse
Producers Club members enjoyed watching the world-premiere of "Bhangin' It: A Bangin New Musical" at the La Jolla Playhouse, along with a pre-reception where they were able to mix and mingle with KPBS staff.
03/16/22 Virtual KPBS Newsroom Event
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from KPBS reporters Matt Hoffman (Health), Cristina Kim (Social Justice), and M.G. Perez (Education) to learn about the news beats most impacted by the pandemic.
03/04/22 Virtual KPBS Insider Event Featuring "Crossing South"
This KPBS Insider event features a preview of selections from season 11 of “Crossing South.” Host Jorge Meraz and Producer Steven Javitz give KPBS members a sneak peek of the season and share behind the scenes stories.
01/26/22 Virtual Event with David Brancaccio
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Host and Senior Editor of "Marketplace Morning Report" David Brancaccio give insight into the pandemic economy, inflation, and cryptocurrency.
12/07/21 Virtual Event with Fred Kaufman
Producers Club and Directors Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Executive Producer of "Nature" Fred Kaufman give a behind-the-scenes look into the show's 40th season.
NOTE: Clips shown during the event have been edited out of this recording due to copyright limitations.
11/03/21 Virtual Event with Raney Aronson-Rath
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from Executive Producer of FRONTLINE Raney Aronson-Rath and get a behind-the-scenes look into the show.
10/13/21 Virtual Event with Yamiche Alcindor
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent and Host of Washington Week Yamiche Alcindor.
09/27/21 Virtual Event with Pati Jinich
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear chef extraordinaire and TV host Pati Jinich give insight into her long-running PBS series “Pati’s Mexican Table” and her 2-part special “La Frontera.”
08/26/21 Virtual Event with Scott Horsley
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley talk about the pandemic economy and what's being projected for the future. You can catch the webinar recording above.
07/13/21 Virtual Event with NPR's "Throughline"
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS Interim General Manager for Content John Decker moderate a panel discussion between co-hosts of "Throughline" Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei.
06/24/21 Virtual KPBS "Midday Edition" Behind-the-Scenes Event
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS "Midday Edition" senior producer Megan Burke moderate a panel discussion with KPBS "Midday Edition" co-hosts Jade Hindman and Maureen Cavanaugh.
05/26/21 Virtual Event in Partnership with GI Film Festival San Diego
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from a panel of directors whose films were nominated for best documentary feature during the 2021 GI Film Festival San Diego. KPBS Arts & Culture reporter Beth Accomando moderated a panel discussion with director of "Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation" Richard Lui, director of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom" Christian Taylor and director of "UNITED WE HEAL" Ryan Welch.
04/22/21: Virtual Event with California Center for the Arts, Escondido
Producers Club members were invited to hear from an exclusive panel of art experts and got an inside look into the Oil Painters of America thirtieth national juried exhibition of traditional oils. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor & Producer Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Associate Director of Museum & Visual Arts Beth Marino, local Oil Painters of America artist Jeffrey Watts, and Oil Painters of America President Suzie Baker.
03/25/2021: Virtual Event with Lisa Desjardins
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with "PBS NewsHour" Correspondent Lisa Desjardins.
01/21/2021: Meet the General Manager Virtual Event
Producers Club members enjoyed an event with KPBS Interim General Manager Nancy Worlie and got an inside look into what the station's plans are for the year ahead.
12/08/2020: Virtual Farewell Event for Tom Karlo
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive farewell event for former KPBS General Manager Tom Karlo. Check out the webinar recording below!
11/18/2020: Ken Kramer of Ken Kramer's About San Diego.
This was our annual Planned Giving Celebration for members who have included KPBS in their estate plans. It was not a Producers Club event, but I thought the conversation between Ken and Tom Karlo was entertaining enough to share with you!
09/17/2020: Robin Young, co-host of NPR's Here & Now
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with co-host of Here and Now, Robin Young.
08/07/2020: Theatre Corner Panel Discussion
Theatre Corner is a KPBS interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the national theatre scene, both on the stage and in the seats. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Michael Taylor, host of Theatre Corner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, executive producer and actor, and L. Peter Callender, artistic director of the African-American Shakespeare Company. If you missed this event or would like to re-watch it, please find the recording below.
07/09/2020: Virtual Event with La Jolla Institute for Immunology
Researchers Alessandro Sette and Shane Crotty, both professors at the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, found COVID-19 infection produces a strong T cell response. Learn from the scientists themselves why this is good news in the worldwide race to develop a vaccine against the deadly disease.